RS Edition Chevy Impala SS Doesn't Look So Stealthy With 345 HP and Forgiato 24s

A renowned Henry Ford Internet meme claims he was quoted saying “you can have any color as long as it’s black” about his cars. However, we also feel that GM enthusiasts would agree, especially in a very particular case.
While the famous gag presumably originates from the dawn of the automobile, some models should only be created in black even in modern times. And General Motors’ seventh-generation 1994-1996 Chevy Impala SS is a great statement, along with a few others from the era, such as the ‘87 Buick GNX. Now, that does not mean everything on/in the car should scream murdered-out attire.
Sometimes, a little bit of contrast goes a long way towards making anyone stand out in a crowd. The question here for this Chevy Impala SS is simple: will it stand in the right or the wrong one? Frankly, I have a feeling that I should not give a definitive answer because it may hurt too many feelings. Instead, let us admit this is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. Though, honestly, some might not even skip a beat and still fight for possession of this customized ride.
The good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have a slightly vintage treat for sale and “for the culture,” a feisty Impala SS that has been treated to a roster of RS Edition enhancements to ensure it stands tall and proud on the driveway or in the garage of its next owner. First and foremost, the Chevy has been granted an additional dose of oomph for the 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine, bringing total power up by 85 ponies to 345 horsepower.
That would be enough to reach 62 mph/100 kph in just 6.1 seconds and a maximum speed of 140 mph/225 kph, which is not bad at all for a 1990s high-performance sedan based on the well-known Caprice 9C1 police package. Now, the menacing Chevy is not only faster but also fashionable among certain Hi-riser enthusiasts, given the rest of the additions.
Those not only include the RS black optics trim, RS Custom Smooth Ride suspension, or the ceramic paint coating protection and nano-ceramic window plus windshield tint, but they also have to do with the stars of the personalization show: a set of 24-inch machine-finished Forgiato aftermarket wheels, a custom-matching steering wheel, or the complete RS audio package. As for pricing, that one is just one DM away...
