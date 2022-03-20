Two-Tone 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Has Subtle Brabus and RDB LA Upgrades

Need evidence about Mercedes doing a surprisingly good job of keeping Maybach afloat? Just look at the myriad of stars that boast the latest and arguably greatest S-Class in the garage.
One of Kim Kardashian’s favorite cars is a Maybach, painted and customized to match her mansion. Ahead of concerts, Nicky Jam likes to give us glimpses of this most luxurious S-Class. Of course, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class should not miss Kevin Hart’s pristine collection, and it does not!
We could give you a ton of other examples, from dark and menacing murdered-out units to stock beauties, but when you roll with a Maybach S-Class, factory standard is so yesterday, right? Well, here is a chance to be like many of the international stars. And also rock an S 580 with the Maybach badges.
The high-end automotive dealership Banned Auto Group from Van Nuys, California is usually a place for professional athletes and other such VIPs, but that does not mean they will shy away from consigning whips for the regular folk. Plus, their recent showcase on social media is about a 2022 Maybach S 580 looking more two-tone pristine than any other comparable Benz out there.
This is, of course, all thanks to a few subtle enhancements. Most of them – including the asking price – are just a DM (direct message) away. But the aftermarket outlet has already proceeded with a host of hints, like the Brabus-cooked carbon fiber upgrades, that shiny two-tone paintjob, the quilted-leather interior, or the fact it rides lowered on a set of Maybach-branded RDB LA aftermarket wheels.
As for the goodies hidden under that long, satin-silver hood, we can all assume an OEM affair until further notice. That means the S 580’s EQ Boost (mild hybrid) 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain boasts 503 ps/496 horsepower under regular duty. When additional oomph is needed, there is also a quick electrified boost of another 20 hp, just to make sure the Maybach will reach 62 mph/100 kph in a mere 4.8 seconds...
