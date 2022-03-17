W223 Mercedes-Maybach Has the Perfect Murdered-Out Forgiato Pairs For a Shoe Fan

Those folks thinking Mercedes failed when the German company took Maybach and demoted the nameplate to a simpler sub-brand series might want to have a look at this. Or any other custom W222/W223 S-Class, for that matter. They are on fire.
Even better, let us have an emphasis on a specific niche. The one where luxurious limousines or hulking SUVs get an all-black personalized treatment, and menacingly join the murdered-out car culture. In time, we have seen lots of interpretations. from Cullinans to Escalades, and from vintage muscle cars to high-tech sedans.
But some will argue a little. Like, as far as four-door passenger cars are concerned, no other model looks better than a lowered Maybach S-Class. To put that into the proper perspective, we have selected a recent example, courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. They have uncovered yet another interesting build that caters to the very specific niche.
Personalized by Los Angeles-based Creeative Designs Motorsports, here is a custom W223 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class that was transformed into a dark menace, riding on matching, wire-style Forgiato wheels. That is not all, since black wheels and an equally black paintjob do not equal murdered-out.
Instead, the Maybach also went through a traditional chrome delete. Then, all that was complemented by a suspension lowering kit, a dual exhaust setup, some all-around privacy tint for the windows and windshield, alongside a few other tidbits. Namely, a Maybach emblem upgrade, the fitment of branded brake calipers, or the addition of a larger-than-life emblem inside, on the center console.
In the end, it seems the W223 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class rolling low on matching-black Forgiatos was transformed into the perfect pair... for a major shoes' aficionado. And, just in case anyone wondered if collecting shoes is a lucrative idea or not, this might be the perfect evidence that it is, all without the shadow of a murdered-out S-Class doubt!
But some will argue a little. Like, as far as four-door passenger cars are concerned, no other model looks better than a lowered Maybach S-Class. To put that into the proper perspective, we have selected a recent example, courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. They have uncovered yet another interesting build that caters to the very specific niche.
Personalized by Los Angeles-based Creeative Designs Motorsports, here is a custom W223 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class that was transformed into a dark menace, riding on matching, wire-style Forgiato wheels. That is not all, since black wheels and an equally black paintjob do not equal murdered-out.
Instead, the Maybach also went through a traditional chrome delete. Then, all that was complemented by a suspension lowering kit, a dual exhaust setup, some all-around privacy tint for the windows and windshield, alongside a few other tidbits. Namely, a Maybach emblem upgrade, the fitment of branded brake calipers, or the addition of a larger-than-life emblem inside, on the center console.
In the end, it seems the W223 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class rolling low on matching-black Forgiatos was transformed into the perfect pair... for a major shoes' aficionado. And, just in case anyone wondered if collecting shoes is a lucrative idea or not, this might be the perfect evidence that it is, all without the shadow of a murdered-out S-Class doubt!