Fans Surround DJ Khaled's Maybach 62 Landaulet, He Joins the Fun, Stands on Top of the Car

There are lots of celebrities who love interacting with their fans whenever, and DJ Khaled is one of them. As people surrounded his luxurious Maybach 62 Landaulet, the DJ hopped on it as the crowd around him cheered.
The best advice anyone could get: find yourself someone who loves you as much as DJ Khaled loves his Maybach. The DJ has quite a fleet of luxurious rides, including other Maybach (the 57 model) and a couple of Rolls-Royces, but nothing compares to his 62 Landaulet.
He uses it for “meetings,” radio interviews, hanging out with fellow famous friends, or simply as a day-to-day car, and he's pretty fond of the luxury sedan.
In one of his most recent posts on social media, shared on February 23, Khaled revealed fans surrounded his car, and, instead of panicking, he hopped on top of his Landaulet and stood there waving at them or bending over to shake their hands. He wrote: “I decided to catch a vibe wit my fan luv and we had great convo a lot questions.” The pictures also show him opening the top, taking selfies, and chatting with fans, before hopping on top of the expensive vehicle.
Without any doubts, this Maybach is the crown jewel of his collection, because, when it came out, the 62 Landaulet had a price tag of around $1.3 million, and DJ Khaled has had it for several years. The extravagant vehicle is the epitome of luxury and exclusivity, coming in a very limited edition. Publicly unveiled in November 2007, only eight such units rolled off the assembly line. And DJ Khaled is one of the eight lucky owners of this model.
The Maybach 62 Landaulet is fitted with a 6.0-liter V12 engine developed in collaboration with the performance specialists from AMG. It developed 612 horsepower (620 ps) and sent power to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. That V12 makes the car accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Although the Maybach brand does not exist as a standalone anymore, it revived as a sub-brand of Mercedes and it’s very popular among celebrities. But I don’t see DJ Khaled trading in his Landaulet for any of the new Mercedes-Maybach models.
