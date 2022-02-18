DJ Khaled Arrives at Gulfstream Private Jet in His Maybach 62 Landaulet

DJ Khaled loves to display his lifestyle all over social media – be it his food, rides, or jets, he needs to show that he’s made it, and he’s living lavishly. This last instance shows him arriving at a Gulfstream private jet in his Maybach 62 Landaulet.
Some celebrities seem to live to show off their wealth on social media. And, we get it, a lot of them struggled to get to where they are, and want to motivate people to work harder to achieve their dreams.
DJ Khaled is one of the famous names who often tries to motivate his followers and spends an unhealthy amount of time online. You might remember the DJ even live-streamed his wife giving birth to their baby.
So, sharing his every meal, ride, or expensive jewelry is not even close to that experience. His most recent Instagram posts include a private jet, and his $1.3 million Maybach 62 Landaulet.
In a short video, we see the rapper’s luxurious car arrive at the airport, pulling up right next to a black and white private jet, which, according to Khaled’s caption, is a Gulfstream G650.
After getting out of his Maybach, he walks up to the Gulfstream, which has a small carpet in front of the airstair with his catchphrase “We The Best.”
The Gulfstream G650 is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, and it can fly at a maximum speed of Mach 0.925 (710 mph/ 1,142 kph) and at a long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85 (562/ 904 kph), being a top choice for business travel.
It can seat from 11 to 18 passengers, depending on its configuration, and offer up to 10 places to sleep. The one Khaled is on seems to feature 11 light beige/ white seats, as the DJ gave us a full look at the cabin of the jet after it touched down.
The Gulfstream is a popular choice among celebrities, and it looks like DJ Khaled had everything he needed on board.
