For DJ Khaled, Date Night Includes Riding on a Vespa and Dancing in the Street

With his catchphrase saying “We the Best,” DJ Khaled surely lives up to that. He doesn’t do things halfway, and his latest date night proved that. To get an accurate Italian date night experience, he and his wife rode on a Vespa.
DJ Khaled just celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday, November 26, and he’s been partying ever since. Over the weekend, he took his family and enjoyed some time on board an elegant yacht. In his typical way, he shared several pictures and videos from his day off. Which includes a slow-motion video where we see Khaled chilling on the white leather seats in front of the yacht, smoking a cigar and enjoying the sunset. In another video, he showed he Facetimed Pharrell, calling it a “great convo.”
Then, a day later, the DJ took his wife for a date night, and they chose an Italian theme. To look the part, their trip to the Italian restaurant included an Italian vehicle as well, and it wasn’t a Ferrari. But a red Vespa.
At the beginning of the video, captioned “Date night alert,” Khaled is driving the scooter, but then he stops in the middle of the street to dance, and he’s filmed from a car that drove next to him. His wife then takes over and drives it as he runs and dances on his song with Sech, “Borracho.” ("The Drunk," in English).
She ends up riding the scooter as Khaled hops on the back, still very much enjoying himself, as you can see in the video attached below.
The world-renowned DJ seems to be on a Vespa GTS, which comes with a 300 High Performance Engine, and the Italian manufacturer claims it produces 23.8 ps (23.5 hp), with a top speed of around 80 mph (129 kph).
Getting to a restaurant to enjoy a date night sometimes proved to be quite an adventure for DJ Khaled's wife and for the birthday boy.
Then, a day later, the DJ took his wife for a date night, and they chose an Italian theme. To look the part, their trip to the Italian restaurant included an Italian vehicle as well, and it wasn’t a Ferrari. But a red Vespa.
At the beginning of the video, captioned “Date night alert,” Khaled is driving the scooter, but then he stops in the middle of the street to dance, and he’s filmed from a car that drove next to him. His wife then takes over and drives it as he runs and dances on his song with Sech, “Borracho.” ("The Drunk," in English).
She ends up riding the scooter as Khaled hops on the back, still very much enjoying himself, as you can see in the video attached below.
The world-renowned DJ seems to be on a Vespa GTS, which comes with a 300 High Performance Engine, and the Italian manufacturer claims it produces 23.8 ps (23.5 hp), with a top speed of around 80 mph (129 kph).
Getting to a restaurant to enjoy a date night sometimes proved to be quite an adventure for DJ Khaled's wife and for the birthday boy.