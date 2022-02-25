Lightning eMotors' Expanded Facility in Colorado Is Worth $5M, Will Double Its Production

U.S.-based vehicle manufacturer Lightning eMotors announced the completion of its massive facility expansion in Colorado, which will double its production capacity.
The manufacturing campus in Loveland, Colorado, now covers an area of 226,000 sq ft (20,996 sq m) and has been equipped with advanced technology and machinery.
Multiple assembly areas and workstations have been automated and now benefit from sophisticated collaborative robots and man-machine interface stations. They are all meant to help technicians do their jobs more safely, efficiently, and with a focus on quality and consistency, according to Tim Reeser, the company’s CEO.
It was an upgrade that cost Lightning eMotors over $5 million but it was worth it, as the company now expects to be able to increase its production capacity to 1,500 zero-emission vehicles and powertrain systems per year. It will also help the manufacturer achieve its goal of producing up to 20,000 vehicles and powertrain systems by 2025.
Among the most notable upgrades specified by the EV manufacturer, we can mention the use of augmented reality (AR) software that projects virtual step-by-step work instructions onto the employees’ work surface, as well as the collaborative robots (Cobots) that assist technicians with the fabrication and welding process.
Lightning eMotors has dedicated 3,700 sq ft (343 sq m) to an R&D (research and development) annex and battery testing center, also equipped with advanced equipment. You can take a virtual peek into the company’s expanded and improved Colorado facility in the video below this article.
The Colorado manufacturer is highly determined to become a leading zero-emission-vehicle solutions provider and is constantly taking firm steps in that direction. Earlier this month, the company announced it signed a long-term contract with General Motors (GM) to develop zero tailpipe emission battery-electric medium-duty fleet vans. The new agreement makes Lightning eMotors become the first GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles in the U.S.
Multiple assembly areas and workstations have been automated and now benefit from sophisticated collaborative robots and man-machine interface stations. They are all meant to help technicians do their jobs more safely, efficiently, and with a focus on quality and consistency, according to Tim Reeser, the company’s CEO.
It was an upgrade that cost Lightning eMotors over $5 million but it was worth it, as the company now expects to be able to increase its production capacity to 1,500 zero-emission vehicles and powertrain systems per year. It will also help the manufacturer achieve its goal of producing up to 20,000 vehicles and powertrain systems by 2025.
Among the most notable upgrades specified by the EV manufacturer, we can mention the use of augmented reality (AR) software that projects virtual step-by-step work instructions onto the employees’ work surface, as well as the collaborative robots (Cobots) that assist technicians with the fabrication and welding process.
Lightning eMotors has dedicated 3,700 sq ft (343 sq m) to an R&D (research and development) annex and battery testing center, also equipped with advanced equipment. You can take a virtual peek into the company’s expanded and improved Colorado facility in the video below this article.
The Colorado manufacturer is highly determined to become a leading zero-emission-vehicle solutions provider and is constantly taking firm steps in that direction. Earlier this month, the company announced it signed a long-term contract with General Motors (GM) to develop zero tailpipe emission battery-electric medium-duty fleet vans. The new agreement makes Lightning eMotors become the first GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles in the U.S.