Barry Zito's Lifted, Rhino-Black Wrangler Follows Baseball Career, Gets the Boot

Barry William Zito, a former professional baseball pitcher, was a member of the Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants in no less than 15 seasons. Now, he is a family man and a musician. So, perhaps a mean Jeep sends out the wrong message...
After he ended his professional athlete career, Zito has turned his attention to philanthropy, media appearances (“The Masked Singer” fans should remember him from 2020’s third season), as well as his new singing, songwriting, and music producing career. Alas, we love the fact that he is also an automotive enthusiast.
That much is clear from his dealings with the Los Angeles, California-based Banned Auto Group, a “private auto dealership and concierge services for professional athletes & VIPs.” Much like other aftermarket outlets, say Champion Motoring, for example, they sometimes also deal with an out-of-favor whip. The latest cool ride to get the boot – aka turn up for grabs – is Barry Zito’s own 2014 Jeep Wrangler.
However, this is no regular JK Unlimited Sport. Instead, the custom SUV only has 14,388 miles on the odometer after no less than eight years of ownership. That would be just 23,155 km for anyone not speaking imperial (units). And it surely is one Wrangler that will stand out in any crowd.
All thanks to a few tasteful customization mods. Such as the Matte Black (Rhino-lined) exterior appearance, lifted stance, as well as the obvious body, suspension, and off-road performance enhancements. Unfortunately, not much in the way of tasty details can be found in the listing’s description.
Instead, only the bare-bone things are written, such as the Wrangler’s source of power being a 3.6-liter V6 hooked to an automatic transmission. Or the fact that we are dealing with a matching all-black attire – both inside and out. Last, but not least, comes the most sensible piece of information. That would be the asking price of exactly $42,900.
