Ahead of Concert, Nicky Jam Gives Us a Glimpse of His Luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The moments before a concert can be stressful for performers, even if they’ve done it hundreds of times before. But Nicky Jam knows how to unwind. He traveled to the venue most comfortably in his Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and gave everyone a glimpse of it.
On March 6, Nicky Jam delivered his signature reggaeton music at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida during his Infinity Tour. The singer gave us a short glimpse of his luxury ride, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, on his way there. He filmed it all from the executive backseat, sitting next to his girlfriend, Genesis Aleska, and enjoying the ride. He shared the experience on his Instagram Stories.
The 40-year-old rapper’s garage houses a lot of modern luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Urus and a Huracan, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Porsche Panamera, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and, of course, the Cullinan SUV.
But the ultimate rave among celebrities is the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and Nicky Jam also owns one. Although he didn’t show the exterior of the luxury sedan, the interior seems to come with grey leather seats. The couple enjoyed the ride with the ambient lighting in purple.
The Maybach S-Class has two engine options, the S 680 and the S 580, but the former is not currently available in the U.S. Given that Nicky Jam lives in Florida, it’s most likely he got an S 580. This one comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine which delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. The S 580 also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque.
Prior to the ride to the FTX Arena, Nicky Jam shared a picture of himself enjoying a sandwich and having all the comfort he needs with the foldable table available for the passengers in the backseat.
