John Wall Murdered Out This Maybach S650, Now the Houston Rockets Are Killing His Career

Even though there’s absolutely no connection between whatever cars NBA star John Wall chooses to drive and everything that’s been happening with his career these past few months, hardcore basketball fans might see the irony when it comes to this murdered out Mercedes-Maybach.
First, we’re not sure whether or not Wall still owns the car, but according to Dreamworks Motorsports, this German luxury sedan was sold, customized and delivered to the Houston Rockets guard in one fell swoop.
As you can see, aside from the headlights and brake calipers, everything else is blacked out, including the taillights and the Maybach badges. Also black: the wheels and the windows, the latter featuring Suntek Films tint.
Wall went with the S 650 version (the previous generation), which is powered by a twin turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine, good for 621 hp (630 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic gearbox. With the pedal to the metal, it needs about 4.5 seconds in order to get you from a serene standstill to doing 60 mph, which is pretty good for a vehicle that is nearly as long as a giraffe is tall.
One could argue that an all-black treatment for something as luxurious as a Mercedes-Maybach will compromise the car’s stylish exterior. In other words, you could ruin it, but like with everything else, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
As for what’s been happening with Wall on the court, well, it’s actually a rather sad story. The five-time All-Star played 40 games for the Rockets last season, averaging 20.6 ppg. Unfortunately for him, the team decided against playing Wall this year, in order to prioritize the development of their young nucleus of Kevin Porter Jr and Jalen Green. Both would have had to sacrifice some of their minutes while sharing the court with Wall.
To make matters worse, Wall’s massive $42 million contract (one year left on it) is considered untradeable and the Rockets have so far refused to buy him out so that he can join a team where he would actually play. He’ll be easier to trade next year though, seen as how he’ll be on an expiring deal. Until then, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see him suit up for an official NBA game.
As you can see, aside from the headlights and brake calipers, everything else is blacked out, including the taillights and the Maybach badges. Also black: the wheels and the windows, the latter featuring Suntek Films tint.
Wall went with the S 650 version (the previous generation), which is powered by a twin turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine, good for 621 hp (630 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic gearbox. With the pedal to the metal, it needs about 4.5 seconds in order to get you from a serene standstill to doing 60 mph, which is pretty good for a vehicle that is nearly as long as a giraffe is tall.
One could argue that an all-black treatment for something as luxurious as a Mercedes-Maybach will compromise the car’s stylish exterior. In other words, you could ruin it, but like with everything else, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
As for what’s been happening with Wall on the court, well, it’s actually a rather sad story. The five-time All-Star played 40 games for the Rockets last season, averaging 20.6 ppg. Unfortunately for him, the team decided against playing Wall this year, in order to prioritize the development of their young nucleus of Kevin Porter Jr and Jalen Green. Both would have had to sacrifice some of their minutes while sharing the court with Wall.
To make matters worse, Wall’s massive $42 million contract (one year left on it) is considered untradeable and the Rockets have so far refused to buy him out so that he can join a team where he would actually play. He’ll be easier to trade next year though, seen as how he’ll be on an expiring deal. Until then, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see him suit up for an official NBA game.