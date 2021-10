DaBaby Jokes About Buying Benz for His Daughter, Buys Miniature Toy Cars for His Kids

AMG

Spending time with his children includes some of his favorite things – cars. The rapper shared a cute video with his children, all with their own toy car. His stepson was in a miniature Lamborghini Aventador , similar to the one DaBaby owns, shown just behind his son's. Meanwhile, his oldest daughter was in a pink Mercedes-Benz convertible. Behind his daughter, there was another baby sitting in what looks like a Mercedes-G63 car. Check the gallery to see the pictures of his children in the toy cars.A few days ago, DaBaby shared a picture with his youngest daughter, who also had her own little car, a pink Lamborghini convertible.One thing is for sure, it looks like the rapper has a big thing for the Mercedes brand. He has been buying several models from the same brand, owning a few Mercedes cars, Lamborghinis, and Rolls-Royces.Just a couple of days ago, he spent time with his oldest daughter (whose name is still a mystery) and joked about getting her a Mercedes-Benz, as they posed in front of his Mercedes-Maybach S650 . He shared several pictures, one showing them inside the luxurious sedan, writing: “Wake up prolly go buy her a Brand-New Benz.”One day later, he shared another photoshoot while he was spending time with his daughter. This time, in front of another Mercedes-Maybach and a red GLS 600, wearing Burberry matching outfits.You know what they say, teach ‘em while they’re young. DaBaby seems to be doing just that, creating an army of mini-mes who love expensive cars and outfits. And they look adorable in them.