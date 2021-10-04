5 The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Is the Fastest-Selling New Car in the United States

1 Toyota Tacoma Outsells Every Other Mid-Size Pickup Truck in Q3 2021

More on this:

Dodge Challenger Takes Q3 2021 Sales Crown While the Mustang and Camaro Whimper

Before anything, we must mention how old the Challenger is. Resurrected for the 2008 model year with Mercedes-Benz goodies on the LX platform, the long-in-the-tooth muscle car still is a great buy so many years later. 35 photos



Ford reported 9,115 units and Chevrolet couldn’t do better than 5,203 units, which is rather unnerving. On the one hand, the Mustang Mach-E is catching up to the internal combustion-engined pony car. And secondly, GM could very well discontinue the ‘Maro for these awful results. Hearsay suggests the inevitable will happen in favor of a four-door electric sedan, but in the meantime, take such rumors with a spoonful of Himalayan salt.



There are two more reasons for these figures. The ongoing chip shortage is wreaking havoc across the automotive industry, but more importantly, sporty cars aren’t popular anymore. Just about everybody and their dog wants a utility vehicle, regardless of segment and drivetrain. Even worse for muscle and pony cars, the “sport adventure vehicle” segment represented by the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick is gaining traction fast.



It’s a pretty sad outcome for some of the most iconic nameplates from North America’s vast automotive legacy, but nevertheless, things will work out.

Stellantis North America intends to preview its electric muscle car next year in the guise of a concept alongside a



Officially confirmed by a In the past quarter, Stellantis North America delivered no fewer than 13,994 examples of the breed. “That’s not exactly a lot,” you may be thinking, and you’re definitely right because the Q3 2020 sale volume was 14 percent better. However, it’s selling much better than the ‘Stang and Camaro.Ford reported 9,115 units and Chevrolet couldn’t do better than 5,203 units, which is rather unnerving. On the one hand, the Mustang Mach-E is catching up to the internal combustion-engined pony car. And secondly, GM could very well discontinue the ‘Maro for these awful results. Hearsay suggests the inevitable will happen in favor of a four-door electric sedan, but in the meantime, take such rumors with a spoonful of Himalayan salt.There are two more reasons for these figures. The ongoing chip shortage is wreaking havoc across the automotive industry, but more importantly, sporty cars aren’t popular anymore. Just about everybody and their dog wants a utility vehicle, regardless of segment and drivetrain. Even worse for muscle and pony cars, the “sport adventure vehicle” segment represented by the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick is gaining traction fast.It’s a pretty sad outcome for some of the most iconic nameplates from North America’s vast automotive legacy, but nevertheless, things will work out.Stellantis North America intends to preview its electric muscle car next year in the guise of a concept alongside a plug-in hybrid production model . Also worthy of note, the S550 ‘Stang will make way for the long-awaited S650.Officially confirmed by a job listing , the seventh-generation Mustang will be launched in 2022 for the 2023 model year. Ford will manufacture the newcomer in Flat Rock with a familiar stable of powertrains. The senior designer in charge of the S650 is Aiden Chang-il Lee whereas the chief program engineer is Michael Celentino who headed the teams responsible for the Taurus/SHO, Lincoln MKS, and tenth-generation Continental.

Download attachment: Stellantis North America Q3 2021 sales (PDF)