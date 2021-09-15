The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Is the Fastest-Selling New Car in the United States

The mid-engine Corvette is no longer the fastest-selling new car in the United States. The Hyundai Santa Cruz has taken its place, and shockingly, the Bronco takes more days to sell than both aforementioned models.
Online automotive search engine and research website iSeeCars.com says that Hyundai dealerships are selling the Santa Cruz in 8.0 days on average whereas the ‘Vette needs 8.3 days. The next three places in the top 20 fastest-selling new cars of August 2021 study are taken by the Mercedes GLS (8.7 days), Subaru Crosstrek (9.0 days) and Toyota RAV4 (9.5 days). Curiously enough, the Bronco ranks 16th with 10.6 days.
When it comes to used vehicles, the list is far more different. A second-hand Tesla Model 3 takes 16.9 days to sell on average, followed by the Toyota Highlander Hybrid (21.9 days), BMW 4 Series (same) and Toyota Prius (same). The final two spots are taken by the Fiat 500X with 26.9 days and a car that Honda will discontinue later in 2021, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid (27 days).
iSeeCars.com highlights that new vehicles are selling over a week faster than in July, while used cars are selling even faster. “The microchip shortage is showing no signs of slowing down as major automakers continue to halt production, leading to lower and sometimes scarce inventory levels, especially for the most demanded cars,” said executive analyst Karl Brauer.
On that note, the study also proves that unibody trucks have been received well by American customers. The Santa Cruz may not be as capable as ladder-frame trucks, but payload and towing capacities don’t matter in this particular segment. If you ask me, the Santa Cruz makes plenty of sense because it’s more affordable than the Tucson on which it’s based and because Hyundai refrained from advertising this fellow as a proper pickup.
Ford, on the other hand, says that “the Maverick truck has Built Ford Tough in its veins” although the Santa Cruz has better payload and towing ratings.
