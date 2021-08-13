Hyundai’s 5 Millionth Car Built at Alabama Is a Santa Cruz, Pickup Got a Festive Skirt

5 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Detailed Up Close and Personal on Video

Lesser models pack the 190+ HP 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The AWD system is a $1,500 option. Better equipped grades, such as the SEL Premium and Limited, have standard all-wheel drive and a 275+ HP 2.5-liter turbocharged unit. The milestone car is a Hyundai Santa Cruz , dressed in festive attire, which joined the Sonata, Elantra, and Santa Fe, together with the Tucson, following an expansion of the facility.It actually saw the light of day on July 27, but the Korean automaker has just made the announcement, stating at the same time that 1,784 units of the compact pickup came to life at the facility, alongside 36,989 Tucson and 908,779 Santa Fe crossovers, 1,489,568 Elantras, and 2,562,880 Sonatas.“The 5 millionth vehicle represents a tremendous achievement for Hyundai Motor North America,”, said the company’s local President and CEO, Jose Munoz. “We could not have achieved this success without the strong leadership and commitment of our team members in Alabama. Hyundai will continue to invest and grow throughout the region.”Pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz SE starts at $23,990, before the $1,185 destination charge. Highlights include the remote entry, power windows and door locks, air conditioning, 8-inch infotainment system, 4.2-inch multi-info display, smartphone integration, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, and intelligent speed limit warning.From $27,190, the Santa Cruz SEL becomes available, with its proximity key, remote engine start, and heated front seats with eight-way power adjustment for the driver.The SEL Premium can be ordered from $35,680, adding LED headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, dual-zone climate control, and digital key.For the top-of-the-line Limited, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $39,720. It features a tweaked exterior, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated leather-wrapped seats, heated steering wheel, 10.25-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, Bose audio, and additional safety gear.Lesser models pack the 190+2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Thesystem is a $1,500 option. Better equipped grades, such as the SEL Premium and Limited, have standard all-wheel drive and a 275+ HP 2.5-liter turbocharged unit.

