2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Production Scheduling Affected by Supplier Problem

As you’re well aware, Ford intends to ship more turbo-engined Mavericks to U.S. dealers in the first model year of production. The bad news for the hybrid extends to a production scheduling halt due to parts availability. 57 photos



Ford hasn’t detailed what kind of supply-chain issue affects the fuel-sipping powertrain, but nevertheless, Maverick Truck Club members offer a clue as to when production is expected to restart. More to the point, October 2021.



The detail that grinds my gears the most over the hybrid-powered Maverick’s troubles is how much Ford touts it. Considering that it starts from just under $20,000 and it’s capable of 40 miles per gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city, the hybridized Maverick should be of utmost importance for the Dearborn-based automaker, not a perennial afterthought.



Pioneered by Toyota, “just in time” manufacturing has only exacerbated the struggle to secure microchips. Toyota learned its lesson after the Fukushima nuclear disaster when the Japanese industry was affected by a silicon wafer shortage, which is why the Japanese automaker came up with the so-called business continuity plan to stockpile up to six months’ worth of microchips.



Turning our attention back to the Maverick, the unibody trucklet has to prove itself against the all-new Hyundai Santa Cruz in the compact segment. Manufactured in the United States rather than Mexico , the South Korean competitor is a little costlier at $23,990 excluding taxes for the base trim.