Toyota Tacoma Outsells Every Other Mid-Size Pickup Truck in Q3 2021

Even though it’s rather expensive at $26,500 excluding taxes and extras, the Tacoma sells better than every single rival in the segment. Last quarter, Toyota moved 61,305 units of the mid-sized truck as opposed to 58,920 in Q3 2020, representing an increase of merely 4.0 percent.
The Wrangler-styled Jeep Gladiator, which is pretty expensive at $34,385 sans destination charge, settled for second place in the segment with 22,674 units as opposed to 22,163 last year. The Colorado and Canyon totaled 18,175 examples, a far cry from the 33,731 sold in the third quarter of 2020.
In fourth place, the Ford Motor Company sold 14,335 examples of the Ranger compared to 28,350 trucks. The Nissan Frontier tallied 11,667 trucks.
Although it shouldn’t be on this list, the Honda Ridgeline deserves an honorable mention as well. The unibody pickup based on the Pilot family-sized crossover moved 6,502 examples, down 24.5 percent from the 8,607 units that were sold in Q3 2020. The Santa Cruz and Maverick are certain to eat into the Ridgeline’s market, which is bad news for the Japanese automaker because both models are - obviously - more affordable.
Speaking of which, the Santa Cruz and Maverick moved 2,993 and 506 units in these past months. Based on the compact-sized Tucson, the Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle is available from $23,990 with standard front-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine. Of course, HTRAC all-wheel drive and a 2.5-liter turbocharged mill can be specified.
The Maverick, however, is the most affordable pickup on sale in the United States. $19,995 for a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain capable of 40 mpg (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city isn’t bad at all, especially if you remember how usable the entry-level XL is for many potential buyers.
But nevertheless, the Escape-based Maverick isn’t a true workhorse. No matter which powertrain or package you have specified, the maximum payload is 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms). When properly equipped for the job, max towing is listed at 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms).
