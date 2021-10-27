No Child’s Play: Hot Wheels Launches NFT Garage for Serious Collectors

Hot Wheels cars are a solid introduction into the automotive world, but it would be doing Mattel a grave injustice to say that these tiny die-cast cars are toys. Or “just” toys, to be more accurate. 7 photos



The NFT market is very hot right now, with NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), unique digital pieces on the blockchain, being anything from art to



Mattel is getting in on that, announcing the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 1, which will debut on November 16. In total, over 5,000 rarities will be included in this virtual collection, which will also offer items redeemable for real-life special-edition die-cast cars. In other words, the NFT Garage will be just the right blend of



The NFT Garage was made possible through a partnership with WAX (The Worldwide Asset eXchange), which is a carbon-neutral NFT blockchain. This should tick a box with eco-friendly collectors, since most crypto is far from sustainable, due to the high emissions produced during mining.



Over 40 packages will be included initially, with prices starting at $15. As more designs are added across the four tiers (Base, Rare, Premium, and NFTH (Treasure Hunt), collectors will be able to trade Rare and NFTH cards for actual die-cast cars – with some of the rarest Hot Wheels ever included, like the Twin Mill, Rodger Dodger, Mach Speeder, the SS Camaro, and the Bone Shaker.



Download attachment: Hot Wheels NFT Garage (PDF)