2020 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Pullman Guard Costs an Obscene Amount of Money

More on this:

1 Armored Mercedes-AMG G 63 Limo is What Dictators Want for Christmas

2 Bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser J70 Can Safely Carry Pallets of Cash

3 This Is the Only Ruined Mercedes-Maybach Pullman You’ll Ever See

4 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman “Maybach Restomod” Blends Old With New

5 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman Will Set You Back Half a Million Euros