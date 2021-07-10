2020 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Pullman Guard Costs an Obscene Amount of Money

Anyone in the market for the ultimate luxury cruiser probably doesn’t know how much money they have in the bank. So, while they’re at it, why not shoot for the stars or, in this case, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Pullman Guard?
Those who know a thing or two about Mercs have already figured out what makes this model so special, because it says so right there in its name. Pullman means that it’s been stretched beyond the long wheelbase versions of the regular Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, while Guard stands for ballistic protection, which is VR9 in this case (gunfire, small explosive devices).
A true chauffeur-driven limo, this one has a black exterior finish, with chrome accents and typical Maybach wheels, with ten-hole design. The interior was dressed in the finest materials available in 2020, when it left the factory floor, in a dual-tone, beige and black look. As one can expect, it has tons of gear, from the air suspension to ambient lighting, heated, ventilated and massaging seats, and even a partition wall that separates the rear passenger compartment from the driver.
In the Mobile ad, the vendor, a German used car dealer specialized in selling high-end vehicles, claims that it has only 30 km (19 miles) on the clock, and that the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine makes 530 PS (523 HP / 390 kW). However, the latter part is probably a typo, because the twelve-banger actually kicks out 630 PS (621 HP / 463 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.
For such a massive ride, the S 650 Pullman takes a respectable 6.5 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph), albeit without the ballistic protection, which makes it heavier.
The car has an asking price of €1,904,000, including tax, or $2,255,000 at the current exchange rates. That’s about as much as the finest modern hypercars, but then again, those won’t take a bullet for you and your family/business associates, will they?
