This Is the Only Ruined Mercedes-Maybach Pullman You’ll Ever See

There are luxury Mercedes cars, and then there’s Maybach. The nameplate was completely engulfed by the German three-pointed star company not many years ago, but somehow managed to keep the stakes as high as usual when it comes to luxury.
There are just two vehicles in the current Mercedes-Maybach portfolio, if we don’t take into account special projects like the G 650 Landaulet or the several Vision concepts. Maybach currently sells only the luxury limousine S 650 (in Pullman variant as well) and soon the high-end SUV GLS.
These cars are ultra-exclusive and expensive, and whoever gets to own one will probably never treat them with anything but the utmost care. That means you’ll never get to see one in a such a poor condition as the one pictured above.
What’s with this one, you ask? Well, this is not a real S 650 Pullman, but a diecast model. It seems there’s a trend now on Youtube of people taking scale models of existing cars, destroying them, and then bringing them back to their former shiny selves.
We brought this one to your attention because of two reasons. First, it is the freshest video of its kind. And secondly, but also most importantly, because this is not something you’ll get to see in real life, probably never.
We’ve featured stuff like this before, but we always talked about more common cars, the ones that really could be destroyed one way or another, and then restored. The chances of seeing a Maybach Pullman in the condition the diecast is in at the beginning of the video are virtually zero.
So, what do we see? We are not told what method of destruction was chosen for the luxury machine, but we see plenty of signs of abrasion and dirt deposits. The hood is missing, there are dents here and there, and even the interior seems affected.
The video attached below obviously shows in detail how to repair and paint this particular diecast model. That’s interesting to watch too, but we still can’t get the ruined limousine out of our minds. After all, this is probably the only way to see one in such a condition.
