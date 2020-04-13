Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman “Maybach Restomod” Blends Old With New

By definition, a restomod is a restored automobile that’s been modified and/or improved over the original with modern features or aftermarket parts that weren’t available from the factory. This W100 is one such restomod, and a rather curious one of those as well.
The 1975 model is a 600 Pullman, one of 304 ever made by Mercedes-Benz when Mercedes-Benz had the world’s best build quality and a reputation for bulletproof reliability. The odometer shows 1,000 kilometers or 621 miles in U.S. currency, and this is where things start to get a little more interesting than you’d expect.
Netherlands-based dealership Auto Leitner explains that “almost €3,000,000” were spent over the course of seven years to restomod the car to this level, and as you can tell from the immaculate condition of the car’s engine bay and interior, Mercedes-Benz Classic is the company responsible for breathing new life into this one-of-one W100.
Care to guess how much money Auto Leitner is asking for the luxobarge before your eyes? Less than it was spent to restomod the car – namely €2,150,000 or $2,346,500 at current exchange rates.
The question is, why is it so darn expensive?
Well, this where the “Maybach Restomod” part of the headline enters the scene. A dimmable panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable seats with heating and cooling functions, a minibar, video cameras up front and at the rear, Swarovski crystals, an extendable DVD screen, Dolby surround sound, Bluetooth and iPod connectivity, illuminated door sills, and even a pair of flag pole holders are featured.
The most impressive thing about this 600 Pullman, however, is how Mercedes-Benz Classic integrated every restomod part without messing up the original appearance of the luxurious leviathan. It’s no wonder the classic-car division took seven years to finish the job, and oh, by the way, “the price does not include value-added tax.”
VAT on used cars in the Netherlands is 21 percent, translating to… wait for it... 451,500 euros. On that note, what do you think about this particular example of the W100 series? Is it a sacrilege to the Grosser’s legacy or a tasteful improvement of a timeless classic?
