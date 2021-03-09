Bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser J70 Can Safely Carry Pallets of Cash

Despite the increasing importance of credit cards, especially now that the entire world is trying to keep its hand off physical money, the amount of cash moving around is still huge. Be it legal or otherwise, cash still needs to be taken from place to place, and that in itself is dangerous business.
Except for the audacious few who prefer to transport cash and other valuables incognito, using regular means of transportation, most businesses rely on specialized machines to carry their loads. Cash-in-transit (CIT) is how this operation is called, and even in modern times, it is one dangerous endeavor.
Pretty much all CIT vehicles are armored to some degree to protect their occupants and cargo from attack and theft. But that does not stop bad guys from trying, and new solutions have to be found continuously.
One solution for such an operation is the Toyota Land Cruiser J70 we have here. Modified by Canadian armoring specialist INKAS, it looks ready to take some serious beating before spilling its contents.
According to INKAS, the SUV was engineered “from the ground up to provide its clients with a super-secure, reliable, yet practical cash-in- transit van.” It’s a bulletproof contraption that can take 7.62 mm rounds that could be fired from M3 carbines or AK-47s, but also the simultaneous explosion of two DM51 hand-grenades, the likes of which Germany’s Bundeswehr uses.
The Land Cruiser is powered by the stock 4.5-liter engine good for 151 hp and linked to a five-speed manual transmission. Some of the other equipment on it has been changed, though. That includes the tires, which now come in the form of run-flat hardware, or the suspension system, which has been reinforced.
According to INKAS, the Toyota is suited to carry “pallets of both cash and coin” and can seat a crew of between two and four, depending on needs and configuration.
Pricing for the conversion is available only for interested customers.
