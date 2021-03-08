Armored Toyota Camry Could Zoom Right Past You and You Wouldn’t Even Know It

When the word “armored” comes up, our minds are used to link that with bulky machines, military or otherwise, that are designed to be both defensive and aggressive. They are used to carry around soldiers, money, or other high-profile characters from whatever field who need protection.
But more inconspicuous machines can get a coating of armor too, and most of the time, we wouldn't even know it. The technology at our disposal is sufficiently advanced for that, and there are enough customers out there who would rather keep a low profile when driving around in armored vehicles. Like, say, using a Toyota Sienna for the trip.
Or, in this case, a Camry. That’s right; the decades-old sedan can be transformed into something capable of withstanding bullets and even grenade explosions while at the same time deceiving all around about its true capabilities.
The company in charge of transforming the unassuming Camry into this armored beast is called INKAS. The Canadians have been at it armoring vehicles for decades now, and their offering is so vast it covers every almost every segment of the auto industry.
In this Camry's case, INKAS used pretty much the same solutions deployed on the other vehicles it converts. We have perimeter BR6 protection of the passenger compartment (ratings for these are just like in the case of the Sienna, meaning it can withstand 7.62 mm rounds and DM51 grenades), bulletproof glass all around, reinforced suspension, and run-flat tires.
A list of optional extras can be added, ranging from heavy-duty brakes and fire suppression systems, to the more official-in-nature sirens and emergency lights system.
The price of the beefed-up Camry is not available unless you’re a potential buyer. Just to give you a point of reference, though, consider the 2021 Camry, as it rolls Toyota’s factory doors, kicks off at $24,970.
