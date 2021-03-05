Armored Toyota Hilux Can Take Bullets and Grenades

Born all the way back in 1968, the Toyota Hilux is considered a very tough nut to crack in a large number of places around the world. You can’t have one in the U.S., at least not officially, but you can go for the local, high-profile Tacoma here or cross the border over in Canada and have a Hilux retrofitted for armored protection.
March is Toyota Month here at autoevolution, and armored Japanese cars occupy a special place. There are several businesses playing their hand in this segment, but one of the best known is Canada-based INKAS. There are close to 20 models from Toyota in its portfolio, including the Hilux like the one we have here.
You’re looking at something designed as a “multi-task armored vehicle that can be accommodated to most budget requirements.” It can be used for a variety of tasks from, say, cash-in-transit, to more aggressive operations that require a team of up to five people going into hostile territory hard and fast.
The truck comes with an armor level of up to BR6, meaning it can withstand weapons fire with 7.62 mm rounds or even DM51 grenade detonations in its vicinity. The entire passenger compartment is protected, including by means of bullet-resistant glass.
INKAS can make the conversion for all available Hilux models, regardless of powertrain, in both single or double cab configuration. As standard, the package includes reinforced door hinges, run-flat tires, and reinforced suspension. There are a few optional extras on the table as well, including a fire suppression system, heavy-duty brakes, or sirens and lights if the vehicle is to be used in a more official capacity.
INKAS keeps pricing for the packages it has to offer under wraps, and the only way to learn about them is to be seriously interested in buying Canadian armored protection.
You’re looking at something designed as a “multi-task armored vehicle that can be accommodated to most budget requirements.” It can be used for a variety of tasks from, say, cash-in-transit, to more aggressive operations that require a team of up to five people going into hostile territory hard and fast.
The truck comes with an armor level of up to BR6, meaning it can withstand weapons fire with 7.62 mm rounds or even DM51 grenade detonations in its vicinity. The entire passenger compartment is protected, including by means of bullet-resistant glass.
INKAS can make the conversion for all available Hilux models, regardless of powertrain, in both single or double cab configuration. As standard, the package includes reinforced door hinges, run-flat tires, and reinforced suspension. There are a few optional extras on the table as well, including a fire suppression system, heavy-duty brakes, or sirens and lights if the vehicle is to be used in a more official capacity.
INKAS keeps pricing for the packages it has to offer under wraps, and the only way to learn about them is to be seriously interested in buying Canadian armored protection.