2020 Lincoln Navigator L Gets Inkas Armoring and Fire Suppression System

It might not seem like it, but there is quite a market for armored vehicles. Both government organizations and private individuals with money to spare and enough to lose if something happens to them are in the market for such cars, so naturally there are a number of suppliers for their desires.
Canada-based Inkas Armoring is one of them. The last time we heard anything from them, they’d just released the armored version of the Bentley Bentayga in 2019. Now another product is ready, and was shown at the beginning of the month as the bulletproof Lincoln Navigator L.
Based on the present generation of the model, the Inkas SUV has all the required extras to make it something similar to a luxurious panic room.
The armoring job is described by Inkas as state of the art. The revamped Navigator provides 360-degree ballistic protection, including on the glass surfaces, of up to the BR6 level, which includes 7.22 mm assault rifle protection and DM 51 hand grenades.
There are upgrades both inside and out meant to make the Navigator the safest place to be in case of an attack. They include an upgraded suspension, approach detection, and even an optional siren to scare the bad (or good) guys away by letting anyone in the area something’s up.
Reinforcements have also been made to the door hinges and other critical structure points, and Inkas can even add a fire suppression system to cover all possible disasters.
Under the hood there’s the stock twin-turbocharged V6 engine that delivers 450 hp and 510 lb.-ft. of torque. It can keep the SUV moving even in case the tires are shot at – there’s a runflat system included.
Inkas does not say how much the conversion of the Navigator L to this armored monster costs. Additional info and possibly even a quote can be found at the companies website.
