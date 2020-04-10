4 Tesla Model Y Lowering Springs Now Available From Unplugged Performance

More on this:

Sandy Munro Details Tesla Model Y's Electric Motors

They look pretty similar, and they’re similar underneath as well. However, there are a few notable differences when it comes to the Model Y and the Model 3. As previously reported, one of them is the switch from eAC to a heat pump 11 photos



Induction motor means that a magnetic field is induced in the rotor by a rotating magnetic field in the stator. As the name implies, the permanent magnet motor always has this field present. Although cheaper, induction-type electric motors aren’t as efficient as permanent magnet motors at low revolutions per minute.



It was 2019 when both the Model S and Model X switched one of their motors from induction to a permanent magnet, a change that was made possible by the development that went into the



Turning our attention back to the Model Y Performance with the Performance Upgrade, the one and only Sandy highlights that Tesla has engineered an offset transfer case for the rear axle as opposed to the inline design of the Jaguar I-Pace.



Sandy says “this looks just as good to me as what they have on the Jaguar [I-Pace],” which is clearly a thumbs up for the transfer case of the Model Y. Having said that, the Model Y isn’t available with a rear-wheel-drive option right now.



Starting at $48,000, deliveries of the Model Y Long Range with RWD will start earlier than expected as Fremont gears up for production amid a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and economy downturn. The $39,000-ish Standard Range with RWD is listed as “early 2021” on the automaker’s U.S. website. In this episode of Munro Live, teardown expert Sandy Munro shows us the electric motors of the Model Y Performance with the Performance Upgrade. The induction motor up front is different from the permanent motor at the rear axle, even though the two feature similar oil filters and squirters to keep the motors cool.Induction motor means that a magnetic field is induced in the rotor by a rotating magnetic field in the stator. As the name implies, the permanent magnet motor always has this field present. Although cheaper, induction-type electric motors aren’t as efficient as permanent magnet motors at low revolutions per minute.It was 2019 when both the Model S and Model X switched one of their motors from induction to a permanent magnet, a change that was made possible by the development that went into the Model 3 . But as opposed to the 3 and Y, the S and X with the dual-motor option feature the PM at the front instead of the rear.Turning our attention back to the Model Y Performance with the Performance Upgrade, the one and only Sandy highlights that Tesla has engineered an offset transfer case for the rear axle as opposed to the inline design of the Jaguar I-Pace.Sandy says “this looks just as good to me as what they have on the Jaguar [I-Pace],” which is clearly a thumbs up for the transfer case of the Model Y. Having said that, the Model Y isn’t available with a rear-wheel-drive option right now.Starting at $48,000, deliveries of the Model Y Long Range with RWD will start earlier than expected as Fremont gears up for production amid a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and economy downturn. The $39,000-ish Standard Range with RWD is listed as “early 2021” on the automaker’s U.S. website.