Tesla Announces Record Sales and Deliveries in Q1 2020

Once a start-up company that used to morph the Lotus Elise into a sports car with electric propulsion, Tesla has leveled up to the biggest player in the EV business thanks to the vision of a single man who tends to make exaggerated promises every now and then. Elon Musk, however, has the last laugh because his company has sold and delivered more vehicles in the first quarter of 2020 than any other quarter.
“Almost 103,000 vehicles” have been manufactured in the three-month period, and as far as deliveries are concerned, “approximately 88,400 vehicles” are now in customers’ hands. Tesla, therefore, has exceeded every expectation out there.
Broken down by model, the Model S and Model X accounted for 15,390 vehicles produced and 12,200 vehicles delivered. The most successful nameplates are the more affordable 3 and Y, tallying 87,282 and 76,200 examples of the breed, combined. The question is, how did Tesla level up in such a short amount of time?
Part of the reason is the Shanghai factory in China, achieving “record levels of production despite significant setbacks” attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Another reason is the Model Y that started production in January 2020. Deliveries of the Model Y commenced in March 2020, which is “significantly ahead of schedule.”
The good news, however, may end here. COVID-19 will take a considerable toll on the results for the second quarter depending on how much the Shanghai and U.S. production plants will be shuttered. Elon Musk came under intense criticism for ignoring the shelter-in-place order in March 2020, but on the upside, Tesla is helping hospitals worldwide with FDA-approved ventilators. Thousands of them, to be more precise.
“Right. What about the Cybertruck, when it is coming?” As initially announced, the electric workhorse will enter production next year with no fewer than three specifications. Pre-orders have surpassed 600,000 a few days ago, and most people are choosing the dual- and three-motor models over the single-motor drivetrain.
Broken down by model, the Model S and Model X accounted for 15,390 vehicles produced and 12,200 vehicles delivered. The most successful nameplates are the more affordable 3 and Y, tallying 87,282 and 76,200 examples of the breed, combined. The question is, how did Tesla level up in such a short amount of time?
Part of the reason is the Shanghai factory in China, achieving “record levels of production despite significant setbacks” attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Another reason is the Model Y that started production in January 2020. Deliveries of the Model Y commenced in March 2020, which is “significantly ahead of schedule.”
The good news, however, may end here. COVID-19 will take a considerable toll on the results for the second quarter depending on how much the Shanghai and U.S. production plants will be shuttered. Elon Musk came under intense criticism for ignoring the shelter-in-place order in March 2020, but on the upside, Tesla is helping hospitals worldwide with FDA-approved ventilators. Thousands of them, to be more precise.
“Right. What about the Cybertruck, when it is coming?” As initially announced, the electric workhorse will enter production next year with no fewer than three specifications. Pre-orders have surpassed 600,000 a few days ago, and most people are choosing the dual- and three-motor models over the single-motor drivetrain.