Tesla Announces Record Sales and Deliveries in Q1 2020

Once a start-up company that used to morph the Lotus Elise into a sports car with electric propulsion, Tesla has leveled up to the biggest player in the EV business thanks to the vision of a single man who tends to make exaggerated promises every now and then. Elon Musk, however, has the last laugh because his company has sold and delivered more vehicles in the first quarter of 2020 than any other quarter.

9 photos