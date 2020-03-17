Tesla Model Y Performance With Performance Upgrade Reviewed, It's "Bloody Fast"

The Harley-Davidson That Tried and Failed to Become World’s Most Expensive Bike

As you already know, Tesla is ahead of schedule with the U.S. deliveries for the Model Y. Capable of up to 316 miles of range, the e-crossover is available exclusively with the dual-motor option for the time being. 9 photos



Throttle House calls the Model Y Performance with the Performance Upgrade “bloody fast,” referring to the acceleration rather than the maximum velocity of the bigger brother of the Model 3. Tesla quotes 3.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour, three-tenths of a second down on a similarly-specced Model 3.



Among others, the most obvious rivals for the Model Y are the Jaguar I-Pace and Ford Mustang Mach-E. The problem with those two, however, is that the Brit offers up to 234 miles while the Mustang isn’t actually a Mustang. Adding insult to injury, the e-Mustang is built in Mexico instead of the U.S. of A.



As the reviewer points out in Throttle House's drive test of the Model Y, the Performance with the Performance Upgrade also happens to be quicker than compact luxury crossovers from AMG and the M division. More importantly, the Model Y is as serene as you'd imagine an electric vehicle to be under full throttle while the GLC and X3 scream in V8 and inline-six notes.



One of the most polarizing aspects of the Model Y is that it doesn’t have the Falcon Wing rear doors of the Model X. Knowing how easily the falcon wings can malfunction, it’s better that



Closer in height to the Model X but sporting a similar footprint to the Model 3, the Y in S 3 X Y will be offered with a seven-seat option from early 2021. Wireless charging for your mobile phone comes standard, there are USB-C charging ports in the back, and rear passengers are treated to reclining seats.



On an ending note, you’ll have to put up with Model 3 problems in the Model Y as well. Panel gaps are more than obvious on this particular example of the breed, but on the upside, the paintwork doesn’t feature orange peeling from the painting process or scratches from transportation.



