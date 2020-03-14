Tesla Model Y Deliveries Commence, Here’s an Owner's Walk-Around Video

Unveiled a year ago, the Model Y is now in production at the Fremont facility in California. Tesla has also started deliveries of the e-UV, and one of the first customer vehicles can be admired in the following clip.
“Tesla told me this morning I was the first delivery,” said owner Josh Welsh. “Apparently this doesn’t include the obvious marketing ones.” The blue Model Y in the walk-around video is a five-seat configuration (the seven-seat will be available in 2021) with the black interior and dual-motor powertrain option.
Wood and gloss-black trim are also featured, as well as an automatic tailgate, Pirelli P-Zero summer tires, and 21-inch Uberturbine alloy wheels. All in all, it’s a rather tasteful specification. Configuring a similar Model Y in the Design Studio will set you back $61,990 excluding the so-called potential savings.
The full self-driving capability is arguably the most expensive option at $7,000 if we ignore the $8,000 premium of the Performance over the Long Range. Speaking of which, the Performance Upgrade for the Model Y Performance comes at no additional cost. By that, the Palo Alto-based automaker refers to the oversized wheels, increased top speed to 155 miles per hour, lowered suspension, better brake calipers and discs, and aluminum-alloy pedals.
As for the downside to the Performance Upgrade, that’s the range. From 315 miles for the Long Range and Performance to 280 miles may not sound like that big of a difference, but in cold-weather states, every mile counts. In terms of acceleration, prepare for 3.5 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour.
Tipping the scales at 4,416 pounds for the dual-motor Long Range as well as the Performance, the Model Y has a GVWR of 5,302 pounds. The owner’s manual states clearly that Tesla’s newest addition to the lineup “is not equipped for towing,” though that’s not exactly a deal breaker. Not at all…
Based on the price point of the Model Y Dual Motor, there’s no denying that people who order the e-crossover already have an internal combustion-engined vehicle in the garage, probably another crossover or SUV. If you plan on using the Model Y as your only means of personal transportation, then yes, this isn’t the right Tesla to tow stuff from point A to point B.
