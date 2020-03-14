Tesla Model Y Deliveries Commence, Here’s an Owner's Walk-Around Video

More on this:

1 Lexus Dealer Encourages Tesla Owners to Trade In Their EVs by Spamming Them

2 Is a Rave Cave Under the Tesla Berlin Gigafactory Really Coming?

3 This 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance Celebrates 1,000,000th Production Milestone

4 Honda Ranked “Most Fuel-Efficient Full-Line Automaker in America”

5 Here Are the First Images of the Tesla Model Y Interior in the Wild