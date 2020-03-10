This 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance Celebrates 1,000,000th Production Milestone

Can you believe it’s been 12 years since the first-ever Tesla was delivered to co-founder Elon Musk? Fast-forward to the present day, and the Palo Alto-based automaker celebrates the 1,000,000th vehicle produced in the guise of a Model Y Performance with red paintwork.
“Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car,” tweeted the one and only Musk Man, attaching a picture of the electric crossover and a photograph of the Tesla team next to the vehicle. If we're talking about the Performance, the Model Y costs 62,990 bucks or a little more than that depending on options.
The Performance with the Performance Upgrade comes with aluminum pedals, 21-inch wheels with a snazzy design and finish, as well as a higher top speed (155 as opposed to 145 mph). The dual-motor EV boasts 280 miles of driving range, down from 315 for the non-Performance.
Elon’s tweet and pictures further suggest that Model Y deliveries are underway. In the United States of America, the Long Range is the entry-level option for the time being at $52,990 excluding potential savings. More affordable Ys are in the offing for 2021, and production will be supplemented by the Giga Berlin in Germany as well as the Giga Shanghai in China.
The U.S. configurator mentions that “standard range production is expected to begin in early 2021.” Coincidence or not, you’ll be capable of eating into the 66-cu.ft. cargo capacity of the Model Y with the seven-seat upgrade in 2021 as well, priced at $3,000. The black-and-white interior combo is $1,000, the 20-inch Induction wheels cost $2,000, and the Red Multi-Coat paintwork will set you back another $2,000. As for the most expensive feature on offer, that would be Full Self-Driving Capability at $7,000 (!!!).
The most advanced version of the Autopilot suite features Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, traffic lights and stop signs recognition, as well as automatic driving on city streets.
Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020