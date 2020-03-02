Here Are the First Images of the Tesla Model Y Interior in the Wild

The official market entry for the Tesla Model Y is just a couple of weeks away, and the American carmaker has already begun shipping the cars across the U.S. As soon as it did that, people started flocking wherever a Y is to be found, just to get a taste and feel of the new electric wonder.
Thanks to the efforts of these people, we are beginning to get a more detailed idea of how the Model Y shapes up to be, inside and out, in the real world.
As usual when it comes to one of its new cars, Tesla is not going out of its way to advertise it so not even now, exactly one year after the official specs were released, we have a comprehensive idea about it. But now the cat is out of the bag, and here are the first impressions.
A video posted on YouTube by an user called Car Hauler Hustler shows a Model Y in a parking lot somewhere. People circle around it like hawks trying to get a better look and, somehow, they even managed to get inside.
Once that happens, we are treated with one of the most simplistic interiors we’ve ever seen, parts of it still wrapped for shipping, and the huge center display showing in bold red letters the words Transport Mode. A quick turn of the camera, and we get a glimpse of the rear seats, and the roof.
Other users, like mrleetesla, took to Twitter to post their findings, and in this case we get an even more comprehensive look of what is expected to be another killer product from Tesla.
Both the video and the Twitter post are attached below for you to enjoy.
The Tesla Model Y, capable of seating up to seven full-grown people, is offered in two configurations, Long Range and Performance, both available in a dual-motor configuration. The former starts at $48,690, while the latter from $56,690.
For that money, the cars offer the same range, 315 miles (507 km), but different performance figures.
Tesla Model Y - Inside @LikeTeslaKim @seanmmitchell @vincent13031925 pic.twitter.com/BLwPtkH6SX— mrleetesla (@mrleetesla) March 1, 2020