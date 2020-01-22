Tesla Model Y First Deliveries Reportedly Scheduled for February 2020

Back in December 2019, it's been reported that Tesla could start shipping the Model Y to customers in the Spring of 2020. Fast-forward to the present, and the latest report on the subject advances the original estimate to February 2020.
“Well ahead of schedule” are the words you’re looking for, and in a way, it means that Tesla will be off to a great start of the first quarter. The addition of the Y will translate to larger volumes, and this metric is what helps Tesla on the stock market by giving investors more trust in the Palo Alto-based company.
“Model Y first deliveries happening in 2 weeks,” says an unnamed Tesla employee cited by an enthusiast on Twitter, confirming the previous reports on the electric crossover’s rollout in North America. A handful of VINs have been added to the NHTSA website’s database, and the CARB certified the Model Y at the beginning of January 2020.
Because it’s related to the Model 3 but heavier and less aerodynamic, the Y has pretty predictable specifications. The online configurator for the U.S. market kicks off with the rear-driven Long Range at $48,000 excluding potential savings. This version is capable of 300 miles in one go, 130 miles per hour at the top end, and 5.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour. So what else is there to choose from then?
Tesla is much obliged to offer two dual-motor options, namely the Long Range and Performance. These fellows retail at $52,000 and $61,000, respectively, and both run out of juice after 280 miles. Top speed and acceleration ratings are listed at 135 and 150 miles per hour as well as 4.8 and 3.5 seconds. “All cars have premium interior and sound,” and customers are allowed to spec five colors in total.
Pearl White Multi-Coat doesn't cost a thing, Solid Black is $1,000 along with Midnight Silver Metallic and Deep Blue Metallic. Red Multi-Coat is the most expensive option in terms of colors, retailing at $2,000. The white interior adds $1,000 to the tally, and if you want the seven-seat layout, make that another $3,000 out of your pocket. Full self-driving capability for the Autopilot system is $7,000, meaning that the most expensive Y is the Performance.
Load it up with all of these options, and you're looking at $74,000.
“Model Y first deliveries happening in 2 weeks,” says an unnamed Tesla employee cited by an enthusiast on Twitter, confirming the previous reports on the electric crossover’s rollout in North America. A handful of VINs have been added to the NHTSA website’s database, and the CARB certified the Model Y at the beginning of January 2020.
Because it’s related to the Model 3 but heavier and less aerodynamic, the Y has pretty predictable specifications. The online configurator for the U.S. market kicks off with the rear-driven Long Range at $48,000 excluding potential savings. This version is capable of 300 miles in one go, 130 miles per hour at the top end, and 5.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour. So what else is there to choose from then?
Tesla is much obliged to offer two dual-motor options, namely the Long Range and Performance. These fellows retail at $52,000 and $61,000, respectively, and both run out of juice after 280 miles. Top speed and acceleration ratings are listed at 135 and 150 miles per hour as well as 4.8 and 3.5 seconds. “All cars have premium interior and sound,” and customers are allowed to spec five colors in total.
Pearl White Multi-Coat doesn't cost a thing, Solid Black is $1,000 along with Midnight Silver Metallic and Deep Blue Metallic. Red Multi-Coat is the most expensive option in terms of colors, retailing at $2,000. The white interior adds $1,000 to the tally, and if you want the seven-seat layout, make that another $3,000 out of your pocket. Full self-driving capability for the Autopilot system is $7,000, meaning that the most expensive Y is the Performance.
Load it up with all of these options, and you're looking at $74,000.
CONFIRMED from a Tesla employee. Model Y first deliveries happening in 2 weeks.#Tesla #TSLA— Moez (@moez) January 18, 2020