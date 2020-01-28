Here’s Elon Musk Riding Shotgun in the Cybertruck for Jay Leno’s Garage Episode

Since last November, when the official presentation of Tesla’s upcoming electric truck took place, there have been a handful of Cybertruck sightings across Los Angeles. On most occasions, Elon Musk himself was at the wheel.
Though the prototype did not seem to be street-legal just yet, Musk was more than happy to have the world see it – and himself inside it. In addition to happenstance sightings in traffic, at least once, he made a point of having the entire world looking at the Cybertruck, driving it to one of the most paparazzi-infested hotspots in Malibu, Nobu.
According to online reports, Musk is ready for even more scrutinizing looks. He was spotted again in the Cybertruck in California traffic, cruising down down Crenshaw Boulevard, but this time, he wasn’t driving. You can check out the two videos in the Instagram embed at the bottom of the page for a very close look at the massive truck.
While you can’t tell from other video who exactly is at the wheel, Teslarati reports that it’s Jay Leno, a long time supporter and possibly friend of Musk’s. Apparently, the duo are shooting footage for an upcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, which will also feature a special appearance by the upcoming Model Y crossover.
The Cybertruck was being “trailed by a camera car,” the publication says, while the setting was “the iconic Falcon 9 booster and SpaceX headquarters.” It makes sense to shoot footage for a TV appearance there, if you think about it.
Leno has always been outspoken about his support for Tesla. His love of vintage cars aside, last August, he praised Musk for delivering a car that’s so easy to maintain and cheap to run.
“I mean, the advantage of electricity. I have a Tesla. I’ve had it for three years. I’ve never done anything. There’s no fluids to change. There’s nothing,” he said. “You know, for new technology to succeed, it can’t be equal. It’s got to be better. And they’ve [Tesla] sort of solved the battery problem. It can go 350 to 400 miles at a charge. There’s no maintenance. They’re faster than the gas car. So there’s almost no reason to have a gas car unless you’re doing long-haul duty,”
Here’s the latest sighting of the Cybertruck, with Leno (supposedly) at the wheel. *Warning:
Please note that the videos contain graphic language that may offend and driving behavior that should not be condoned. Don’t use your phone when you’re at the wheel.
