New Software Update Comes With 390-Mile Driving Range for the 2020 Tesla Model S

In his most recent tweets, Elon Musk confirmed what everyone was expecting from the Model S and X with the 100-kWh battery. “All cars made in recent months” fare better than the Environmental Protection Agency lists them in terms of range, and the secret boils down to a “software update.”
Long Range Plus is the name of the Model S with 390 miles of driving range, the entry-level configuration on Tesla’s online design studio. Top speed is claimed at 155 miles per hour while 60 mph takes 3.7 seconds. The price of the Model S Long Range Plus at the time of reporting is $79,990.
Opting for the Performance translates to 348 miles, 163 miles per hour, 2.4 seconds to 60 mph, and $99,990 excluding potential savings. Autopilot may be included, but full self-driving capability remains a $7k extra.
Moving on to the Model X, The Long Range Plus is quoted at 351 miles, 155 miles per hour, 4.4 seconds to 60 mph, and $84,990 as standard. The Model X Performance is costlier at $104,990 but every dollar is worth it considering that 60 miles per hour is achieved in merely 2.7 seconds.
As opposed to the Long Range, Long Range Plus versions for the 2020 model year boast 17 and 23 more miles of range. Those are increases of 4.6 and 7.0 percent, respectively. Tesla is quickly approaching 400 miles from a full charge of the 100-kWh battery, and Elon Musk believes that goal is reachable “with improved wheels and tires.” Better still, the redesigned wheel-tire combo will be available to all previously made vehicles as per The Musk Man.
We can expect the 400-mile Tesla to arrive for the 2021 model year with the redesign of the Model S and Model X. The Plaid three-motor powertrain is one of the most important newities, replacing the Performance at the top of the lineup. Look forward to the Plaid premiering this summer as well as "two new battery types" and a horizontal touchscreen like the one in the Model 3.
All S/X cars made in recent months have actually been above stated EPA range. Will be unlocked soon for free via software update.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2020
Tesla Model S estimated EPA range is now above 390 miles or ~630 km https://t.co/sNFzIkuJpC— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2020
Maybe possible with improved wheels/tires (which would be available to all previously made cars)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2020