Bugatti Launches Comprehensive Service Program for Veyron And Chiron Owners

Unfortunately, Bugatti hasn’t revealed the price for this new service program but considering that a simple oil change for either of these two models costs well over $20,000, owners can expect to pay a hefty six-figure fee for a four-year plan. Apart from the legendary macaron badge, the legendary Veyron and its successor, the gorgeous Chiron, share one of the most mind-blowing engines ever built, the mighty quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16.Producing from 1,001 PS to 1,500 PS (987-1,479 hp), this intricate technological marvel requires a lot of attention and regular maintenance to ensure that all those ponies are healthy and ready when needed.To make life easier for owners of the two legendary models, Bugatti has recently announced the launch of the Passeport Tranquillite program, which includes one comprehensive service per year with an official Bugatti partner.This program is designed to cover the all-important service-life of the two Bugattis after the end of the standard manufacturer-provided warranty period, guaranteeing owners that their prized possessions will continue to be well maintained and in peak technical condition.According to the French carmaker, regardless of the service partner they chose, owners and their vehicles will benefit from a team of highly skilled and dedicated technicians specifically trained to work on these models.Depending on their requirements, Veyron owners can choose between a two- or four-year Passeport Tranquillite program. Both options include the standard yearly service taking up to 14 hours of workshop time and another, more complex service performed in alternating years, which requires up to 32 hours of work.Additionally, owners can choose between "Active" or "Collector" plans that are specifically tailored for those who drive their Veyron frequently or prefer to preserve it as part of a collection Even if rarely used, these collector items still require constant maintenance, so the manufacturer developed the "Collector" plan specifically for Veyron models that record less than 124 miles (200 km) every year.For the Chiron, the Passeport Tranquillite is only available as a four-year plan designed to cover its specific service intervals. It includes the hypercar’s standard, annual 14-hour service, and the extensive 72-hour service performed every four years.The luxury carmaker has also announced that it plans to offer additional benefits as part of this program which includes premium roadside recovery service and a Bugatti-branded car care kit that contains a wide range of cleaning and detailing items.The premium recovery service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, anywhere in the world. In the unlikely event that a Veyron or Chiron breaks down, this service will provide transportation for the owner while arranging for their Bugatti to be delivered to an authorized service partner for emergency repairs.The company also states that owners will not be limited to a specific Bugatti service partner throughout the duration of their Passeport Tranquillite plan, with facilities available in Europe, the Middle East, or Asia. By the end of this summer, the company will also roll out a complex partner network on the North American continent.Each Passeport Tranquillite plan will be assigned to the vehicle rather than the owner to be passed on if the car ever gets sold , potentially adding value to the model.Unfortunately, Bugatti hasn’t revealed the price for this new service program but considering that a simple oil change for either of these two models costs well over $20,000, owners can expect to pay a hefty six-figure fee for a four-year plan.