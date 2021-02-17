Sebastian Vettel Is So Fed Up With Ferrari That He's Selling His Ferraris

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel hasn’t enjoyed the best of years at Scuderia Ferrari. Driving for the Prancing Horse of Maranello was a mixed bag of emotions for the German racer, ranging from wins against the dominant Mercedes outfit to driving into Lewis Hamilton on purpose.
The downfall became apparent in the second half of the 2019 season, which ended with 240 points for Vettel compared to his teammate’s 264 points. Seb ended 2020 with only 33 points to his name, a woeful result attributed to a lack of confidence, the team’s focus on Charles Leclerc, and the strict oil burn clampdown imposed by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile.
Remember the first photo of Sebastian in Aston Martin green overalls? The receding hairline speaks volumes about the stress he was subjected to by Scuderia Ferrari, the media, and the Tifosi, and this also explains why Vettel decided to bid farewell to no fewer than five of his collector-grade Ferraris.
Offered by United Kingdom-based supercar dealer Tom Hartley Jnr., the list of vehicles includes a 490-kilometer LaFerrari hypercar with a huge list of optional extras, a 1,790-kilometer Enzo with Classiche certification, a 6,940-kilometer F50 from the penultimate year of production, a 3,000-kilometer 458 Speciale, and a 1,200-kilometer F12tdf. According to the selling vendor, “all these cars are located, registered, and taxes paid in Switzerland.”
If you ask me, the LaFerrari and Enzo are likely to sell for the most money. In addition to these Prancing Horses, Tom Hartley Jnr. has also listed three modern classics owned by Sebastian, namely two Mercs and a Bimmer.
A single-owner AMG SL65 Black Series opens the list, a 2009 model with single ownership and 2,800 kilometers (1,740 miles) from new. Next up, Vettel is selling his gull-winged SLS AMG with just 6,928 kilometers (4,305 miles) on the clock. Last, but certainly not least, a glorious-looking Z8 is offered with 21,700 kilometers (13,484 miles) racked up since 2002.
