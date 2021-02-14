This Couple’s Ferrari LaFerrari Made Entirely of Snow Is a Modern Love Story

What greater story of love is there but that of a couple whose passion for Ferraris is so strong that they braved the cold together and hand-carved a LaFerrari out of snow?
This puts the snowman outside your house to shame and, at the same time, it’s the perfect feel-good story for this very special holiday we’re celebrating today, some more or less willing than others: the lovefest that is Valentine’s Day. One man and one woman from Panevezys County, Lithuania, built their own Ferrari LaFerrari entirely out of snow.
As they say, the couple that builds snow cars together, stays together.
Video obtained by Storyful shows the man steadily working on his dream car – the same car that millions who can afford it dream of but still can’t get it because it sold out long before it came out. Ferrari made only 500 LaFerrari coupes during a three-year run, and the lucky winners had to put their name on a waiting list and be pre-approved before consideration – and the actual purchase.
Out of all the Ferraris made, LaFerrari is considered one of the most desirable rarities. It’s got a price to match the reputation, too: one sells for around $1 million. So even if you could somehow find one that were available, you’d still have to get this kind of cash.
This one, though, costs nothing. Or, depending on your perspective, it’s actually priceless, considering it’s a labor of love.
Donata Bugiene, the wife, tells Storyful that the job took two days to complete. She doesn’t say whether she helped him, beyond wielding the camera and filming, but she makes a note that the husband used “environmentally-friendly paint” for the red and black on their very own LaFerrari.
“The Ferrari is a real size, made to the dimensions of the original Ferrari LaFerrari,” she explains. “We decided that if you can’t buy it – you can build it yourself. Now no one can deny that a Ferrari is standing in our yard.”
Indeed, if you look from afar and maybe even squint a bit, you could almost mistake this for the real thing. But this isn’t about picking flaws with the snow LaFerrari. It’s about celebrating love (of cars, of your special person, of whatever) and determination. “If you can’t buy it, build it yourself” would work wonderfully as a life motto.
As they say, the couple that builds snow cars together, stays together.
Video obtained by Storyful shows the man steadily working on his dream car – the same car that millions who can afford it dream of but still can’t get it because it sold out long before it came out. Ferrari made only 500 LaFerrari coupes during a three-year run, and the lucky winners had to put their name on a waiting list and be pre-approved before consideration – and the actual purchase.
Out of all the Ferraris made, LaFerrari is considered one of the most desirable rarities. It’s got a price to match the reputation, too: one sells for around $1 million. So even if you could somehow find one that were available, you’d still have to get this kind of cash.
This one, though, costs nothing. Or, depending on your perspective, it’s actually priceless, considering it’s a labor of love.
Donata Bugiene, the wife, tells Storyful that the job took two days to complete. She doesn’t say whether she helped him, beyond wielding the camera and filming, but she makes a note that the husband used “environmentally-friendly paint” for the red and black on their very own LaFerrari.
“The Ferrari is a real size, made to the dimensions of the original Ferrari LaFerrari,” she explains. “We decided that if you can’t buy it – you can build it yourself. Now no one can deny that a Ferrari is standing in our yard.”
Indeed, if you look from afar and maybe even squint a bit, you could almost mistake this for the real thing. But this isn’t about picking flaws with the snow LaFerrari. It’s about celebrating love (of cars, of your special person, of whatever) and determination. “If you can’t buy it, build it yourself” would work wonderfully as a life motto.