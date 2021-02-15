The 829-Horsepower Novitec 2021 Ferrari 812 GTS Looks Fast Standing Still

The additional performance comes courtesy of less-restrictive catalytic converters and an Inconel exhaust system with 110-millimeter tailpipes. Stainless-steel or matte-black tips are offered, along with exhaust valves and 999 gold plating for more aural pleasure and better heat dissipation.Take a single glance at the exterior of the Novitec 2021 Ferrari 812 GTS, and you’ll immediately notice that it rides 35 millimeters (1.38 inches) lower than standard. The lowering springs are complemented by a front-axle lift that raises the open-top grand tourer by 4 centimeters (1.5 inches).Based in Stetten, Bavaria, the German tuner has also made a case for lightweight forged wheels developed in cooperation with American company Vossen. Stylized with fake center-locking nuts, three surface finishes are available for the NF10 wheels (standard, polished, or brushed).Glossy carbon fiber adds to the visual drama and improves the aerodynamics of the vehicle for greater stability at high speeds. The ultra-light yet durable composite was utilized for the lip spoiler up front and three-piece spoiler out back, center intake surround, two flaps that extend over the side air intakes, side skirts, mirror caps, air outlets on the hood, side outlets behind the front-wheel arches, as well as a couple of rear-bumper extensions.As far as the cockpit is concerned, the Novitec Group says that “the owner can have the interior upholstered in the finest leather upholstery and Alcantara in virtually any color imaginable.” Reading between the lines, the only limit to customizing the 812 GTS is the customer’s account balance.Speaking of which, prepare to pony up a lot of money if you’re in the market for a very powerful open-top Ferrari with a screaming V12 up front. The Prancing Horse of Maranello never revealed how much the convertible sibling of the Superfast costs, but the general consensus is $355k before options.