Watching This Falcon 9 Launch Is Like Riding a Rocket as You Would a Horse

5 Sebastian Vettel Joins Lewis Hamilton As Voice in Cars 3, There's A Trailer

3 Carfluencers Are Making a Killing on Social Media, Earn More Than F1 Drivers

1 Lewis Hamilton's Last Lap in the 2020 F1 British GP Was a Thriller

More on this:

Sebastian Vettel Stays in F1 for "2021 and Beyond" with Future Aston Martin Team

While most of Europe is watching the football transfers news, one of the most interesting moves actually happened in the sometimes-boring world of Formula One. 11 photos



Now, though, the 33-year-old driver and four-time world champion revealed the fact that his career in Formula One will continue next season as well as a driver for Racing Point team, the team belonging to billionaire Lawrence Stroll.



The move was made possible by a shock announcement from Sergio Perez, one of Racing Point's current drivers who had a contract running until 2022. The Spaniard announced his departure merely hours before Vettel's inclusion in the team's plans for next season, so we'll let you to draw the conclusions of what went on behind the scenes.



Vettel will partner Lawrence Stroll's son, Lance, who is currently doing alright in the table sharing fourth place with McLaren's Land Norris after managing a single podium finish. That's way better than Vettel's form this season. The experienced driver never finished above sixth place and sits in 13th with only 16 points to show for. Lewis Hamilton leads with five wins and 164 points, 47 clear of second-placed Valtteri Bottas.



“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future," said Vettel. "I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an



Indeed, Sebastian Vettel's arrival at Racing Point will coincide with the team's renaming into Aston Martin F1 Team. The name change was part of the deal that saw Lawrence Stroll's invest $235 million into the bankrupt British company earlier this year, and is supposed to build up its reputation and help the commercial side of the business in the process. In other words, what motorsport involvement has always been good for. Sebastian Vettel's future in the top racing series was hanging on a thread up to this point after both the German driver and his current team, the Scuderia Ferrari , announced they would part ways at the end of this season. “In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony," Vettel said back in May.Now, though, the 33-year-old driver and four-time world champion revealed the fact that his career in Formula One will continue next season as well as a driver for Racing Point team, the team belonging to billionaire Lawrence Stroll.The move was made possible by a shock announcement from Sergio Perez, one of Racing Point's current drivers who had a contract running until 2022. The Spaniard announced his departure merely hours before Vettel's inclusion in the team's plans for next season, so we'll let you to draw the conclusions of what went on behind the scenes.Vettel will partner Lawrence Stroll's son, Lance, who is currently doing alright in the table sharing fourth place with McLaren's Land Norris after managing a single podium finish. That's way better than Vettel's form this season. The experienced driver never finished above sixth place and sits in 13th with only 16 points to show for. Lewis Hamilton leads with five wins and 164 points, 47 clear of second-placed Valtteri Bottas.“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future," said Vettel. "I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021. It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter."Indeed, Sebastian Vettel's arrival at Racing Point will coincide with the team's renaming into Aston Martin F1 Team. The name change was part of the deal that saw Lawrence Stroll's invest $235 million into the bankrupt British company earlier this year, and is supposed to build up its reputation and help the commercial side of the business in the process. In other words, what motorsport involvement has always been good for.