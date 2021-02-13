For Some, Nothing Says ‘I Love You’ Better Than a Bespoke Bugatti Chiron Sport

The French carmaker revealed the Chiron at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2016. Based on the Vision Gran Turismo concept, it was developed as a successor for the Veyron.
Two years later, at the same event, the company lifted the veil off the track-focused version called Chiron Sport. Although mechanically identical to the standard model, it features many lightweight components that reduce its overall weight by 18 kg (40 lbs) and is around $400,000 more expensive than the base Chiron, which starts at $3.26 million, including transport, customs duties, taxes, and fees.
When you’re willing to spend that kind of money for one of the most sought-after hypercars out there, the buying process is a little different than what happens when you enter a Honda dealership with the aim of purchasing an entry-level Civic.
One such customer arrived at H.R Owen Bugatti, the official UK dealer, requesting a bespoke Chiron Sport that he intended to gift to his wife.
The experienced staff welcomed the idea of embodying love into a unique Bugatti and after preliminary talks, they invited the customer to the luxury brand’s headquarters in Molsheim, France where he could experience the carmaker’s breathtaking hypercars firsthand.
After the client studied these materials and discussed his requirements with the French carmaker’s staff, the sales and design teams immediately got to work to turn his wishes into reality.
The result is a one-of-a-kind Chiron Sport finished in Silk Rose and Matt Blanc, a color scheme specifically created for this car. The first color adorns the front end, doors, and lower side of the mirrors while the latter is used for the back end, spoiler, roof, side skirts, upper side mirrors, and front splitter. It’s also used to highlight the Chiron’s beautiful alloy wheels.
cockpit features a combination of high-quality leather and Alcantara finished in Gris Rafale, which – for those of you who don’t speak French - is one of the 99 shades of gray.
Apart from the standard chrome trims, everything inside this unique hypercar is custom made. The predominantly Gris Rafale interior includes a discrete Silk Rose strip on the left side of the center stack. The same color is used for the bespoke ‘Alice’ logos on the headrests and door stiles, the stitching on the steering wheel, and the ‘Chiron Sport’ stitching found on the sides of the footwells.
Although this gentleman chose to show his wife how much he loves her through a gift worth millions of dollars, the little things you do for your loved ones daily, things that emphasize how much you care are far better gifts. We encourage you to show your love, respect, and appreciation for your soulmate not just on Valentine’s Day, but every single day.
