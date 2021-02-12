Bugatti Divo Reveals Its Secrets in Supercar Blondie Review

While Doug DeMuro is known for highlighting all the quirks and features of a car in his reviews, we feel that YouTuber Supercar Blondie did a much better job this time around. For starters, she's got an actual cameraman instead of a tripod, plus getting access to a Divo is pretty cool.
Bugatti will only make 40 Divos for some of the richest people on the planet to buy. As the story goes, Supercar Blondie received a phone call from one owner, who wished to remain anonymous, to come and check it out.
The car shows perfect spec. It's got a lot of blue elements at the bottom and the rest of the body is satin white. The review tells us this is Bugatti's way to differentiate the functional aero (in blue) from the things that are purely cosmetic. The Divo is still based on the Chiron, which you still must buy if you want the company to take you seriously as a potential Divo owner. That might sound like overkill, but the video cites Bugatti as saying an average buyer has about 40 other cars.
While at the back, the review highlights two major elements. One is a gigantic fin in blue carbon fiber, which smooths out the air over the engine deck. The other is an exhaust system with six tips, two of which are separated to keep things cool and quiet (legal). The two corner pipes are also said to improve downforce. The 3D-printed taillights made up of 44 little fins are also unlike anything else on the road and required a lot of thinking to get past road safety laws.
When you hear figures like "$8 million" and "1,500 horsepower" you naturally presume this is a savage machine that punishes every mistake. But actually, the Divo can be pretty relaxing to drive. Even so, it will hit 236 miles per hour or 380 kph if you can find a track where its full might can be unleashed.
