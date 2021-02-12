Step Inside the All-New Ford F-150 Raptor’s Amazing Performance-Themed Cabin

The latest version of the eagerly anticipated F-150 Raptor is here, and it looks meaner and tougher than ever before. Inside, it carries over most of the goodies from the standard F-150, adding some exclusive features that make it one of the nicest cabins available on a pickup truck.
Traditionally, trucks were designed as workhorses, so most manufacturers used to prioritize performance, capabilities, and reliability, settling for a cabin that offers enough room and comfort without going overboard with luxury materials and high-tech features.
That has changed in recent years since these vehicles have become much more than laborers. The latest generation of America’s most popular truck is one of the best examples, as Ford seems to have paid as much attention to interior details as it did to the rest of the truck, resulting in a beautifully designed, ergonomic, and high-tech cabin.
The company recently revealed the newest Raptor, the beastly off-road-oriented version of the F-150 that comes with exclusive features like the bombproof suspension system or the huge 27-inch tires.
Immediately after opening the door, you realize that this isn’t an ordinary F-150 interior. Like the rest of the truck, the cabin features performance-oriented elements like the race car-inspired steering wheel that features an orange top center marker and matching stitching.
Behind it, the Raptors offers a standard, fully customizable 12-inch digital gauge cluster with Raptor-specific graphics and animations.
Also available as standard is a pair of bolstered front seats covered in a mix of high-quality leather and durable fabric. Top trims replace the fabric with suede, and those who plan to put the new Fox shocks to the test and want more than the standard seats can fit their Raptor with optional, more aggressively bolstered Recaro buckets.
Unfortunately, the innovative Max Recline seats available on standard F-150s will not be available on the off-road-oriented truck, but at least we get the huge armrest that transforms into a work desk.
Audiophiles can turn the Raptor’s cabin into a concert hall thanks to the available 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen Unleashed premium sound system.
Only available in SuperCrew configuration, the new Raptor offers plenty of room for second-row passengers. The folding rear seats are covered in the same high-quality materials as those in the front, and there’s enough legroom to accommodate a tall person comfortably.
Other available features include two USB ports in the front and two more for the backseat passengers, a 360-view camera, or an overhead console with six auxiliary switches.
The new Raptor is set to arrive in dealerships this summer, and Ford has announced that a meaner version is coming: called the Raptor R, it will feature a powerful V8.
