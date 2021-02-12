1956 Ford F-100 by Chip Foose Is a Blast from the Overhaulin' Past

The thing with custom cars and trucks is that they never grow old. No matter how many years have passed since their making, these builds, if properly cared for and maintained, will forever turn heads and occasionally empty bank accounts.
This February, we’re celebrating Truck Month here at autoevolution, and that means we took a deep dive into the custom trucks segment as well. Naturally, not many of the ones we’ve featured were made last year, for instance, but it doesn’t mean they don’t deserve another shot at another 15 minutes of fame, for whatever reason.
We’ve chosen the Ford F-100 we have here for a rerun today because, first, it fits the theme, and second, because it is a perfect blast from the past - machines that came, impressed and went, getting lost in this massive world of ours.
What you’re looking at is a custom build made by a much younger Chip Foose. It was first featured in TLC’s Overhaulin' show, and later, when complete, went on to the 2005 SEMA to be unveiled by Jack Roush himself, before disappearing from the public eye again.
The truck is a 1956 model year, making it a third-generation machine, and the form you see on it now is actually a second rebuild. Foose took over the truck from his father when he was much younger, and spent three years tinkering with it before beginning to use it as his daily driver through “high school and his early college years.”
Then he abandoned it for several years, before finally deciding in the early 2000s to make something of it.
Officially titled Chip’s 56 F-100, the truck has “every panel [...] reshaped, reformed or cut,” the front wheels moved forward, the width of the thing increased, and the cab chopped by 3 inches.
But the real magic happens under the hood. Jack Roush himself revealed the truck in 2005 because something of his was lowered into the engine bay: a Roush NASCAR racing engine, serial number 1, 451ci (7.4-liter) in displacement.
