429 CID 1966 Ford F-100 Custom Street Truck Looks Fast Standing Still

1966 was the final year for the fourth-generation F-Series line of full-size pickups. The most Ford could offer in terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow was the 352 FE V8, which cranked out 208 HP, but the half-ton pickup offered by East Coast Classic Cars likely packs double that amount.
As the headline implies, this bad boy takes its mojo from a 429 bored .30 over in 2007 when the restomod was completed. Flat-top pistons, a hot camshaft, steel crankshaft, roller rockers, a Weiland intake, electric fuel pump, braided gas lines, and dual electric fans add to the performance ethos of the pro-touring build, which is also gifted with ceramic-coated headers.
Chrome-finish aluminum valve covers are the finishing touch of the big-block powerplant that spins a 9.0-inch rear end with 4.33 gears. The high-performance engine is connected to a C6 transmission from 1973, a heavy-duty design with three forward ratios and a Simpson planetary gearset.
“Always garage kept” according to the selling dealership, the Caribbean Blue-painted pickup is slick and straight in every respect. The glass is reportedly original with the exception of the windshield, the weatherstripping is brand-spanking new, the spray-on bedliner comes courtesy of LINE-X, and the body-color bed cover is constructed from fiberglass to keep the weight low.
15-inch wheels on all four corners wrapped in Uniroyal and Hoosier rubber keep this fellow glued to the blacktop while modern shocks and rear-axle air suspension improve the ride quality when you’re cruising without a care in the world. The attention-grabbing truck is very tasteful inside as well thanks to a 1990s bench seat from an F-150 and under-dash lights from a 1963 Falcon, the compact economy car that paved the way for the Mustang.
Autometer gauges, an Alpine stereo, the power-coated partial roll bar, and factory tilt steering column may also be of interest to you, along with the leather-rimmed steering wheel, column shifter, and ABS headliner. Last, but certainly not least, $65,000 is the asking price for this one-off truck.
