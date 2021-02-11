Is the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor a Match for the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro?

The Ford Ranger Tremor is proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks. But is the aging mid-sized Ford truck worth upgrading into an off-roader? Let's find out by comparing it to the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.
Ford only recently came back to the smaller truck market, and the Ranger it brought is actually pretty old tech. A new one is just around the corner but in order to create some interest and boost sales, the Tremor off-road package was created. Back in the old days, "Tremor" just meant a package that included a better stereo and some graphics, but they've done some major changes this time around.
32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires give you more traction, while a 0.8-inch lift puts more distance between the rough stuff and your underbody. Ford also gave this Ranger model Fox 2.0 monotube shocks, new front springs, control arms, and anti-roll bars. Combined with decent brakes and steering, this puts the modified Ford truck on people's radar, at least in the smaller segment.
However, that also means it's in the way of the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. It too feels like an old model in desperate need of a redesign. However, it's well established in the off-road community due to its reliability, and people really will spend a lot of money to fully customize these things. This brings us to an interesting point. While the TRD Pro starts from just under at $44,175, "Tremor" is a package adding $4,290 on top of XLT and Lariat trims. That means it starts from around $40,000 but can go much higher.
Edmunds brought a TRD Pro to the launch event for the Ranger Tremor and noted that it has better approach angles and articulation. Toyota's truck has been popular for longer and there are lots of custom parts available for it. However, being a Ford gives the Ranger a few advantages as well, like a more turbo engine and 10-speed automatic.
