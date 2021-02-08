Nomad GCS Takes the Idea of Tactical Command Vehicles to TCV-Max Level

We have gone through a very rough period, and the current state of the world has shown – for better or worse – that we live in a deeply connected world. But that brings with it a host of additional challenges, such as deploying and assisting modern first responders even in the most challenging environments.
Today you can’t have a complex team running around without some form of centralized operational command. Just imagine firefighters going into a wildfire without remote coordination or EMTs rushing to a disaster site without knowing the full extent of the damage.
That’s where tactical command vehicles come into play, as they can help a wide array of organizations link their field operations with a central operations center. But that’s easier said than done when these vehicles go off the grid if they are called in for remote operations.
No worries, because specialized companies such as Nomad GCS literally come to the rescue with their bespoke Nomad Tactical Command Vehicle (TCV) platform, which can help mitigate the “complications of disparate components, sluggish deployment times, and the need for trained operators and CDL drivers.”
They’ve been fielding the “most flexible and capable mobile operations platform in the world” since 2014, and the start of 2021 sees the organization cater to the bigger is better mindset with the recent introduction of the new TCV-Max.
With Nomad having “Global Communication Solutions” (GCS) in their name, it’s obvious what these trucks (all of them look to be sourced off the Ford F-Series) are up to, and the TCV-Max now caters to those in need of “maximum workspace and off-pavement performance.”
The company promises its rugged mobile communications center is built on a platform that’s ready for just about anything. In order to achieve that, it’s available with very high ground clearance, lots of heavy-duty rolling gear, as well as flexible storage space.
By the way, the TCV-Max, which is built on a Double Cab chassis, can also be optioned with the company’s “fast-deploy Tactical Communications Trailer (TCT)” to provide even more communications solutions to defense agencies, public safety organizations, utility, telecom, and other companies.
That’s where tactical command vehicles come into play, as they can help a wide array of organizations link their field operations with a central operations center. But that’s easier said than done when these vehicles go off the grid if they are called in for remote operations.
No worries, because specialized companies such as Nomad GCS literally come to the rescue with their bespoke Nomad Tactical Command Vehicle (TCV) platform, which can help mitigate the “complications of disparate components, sluggish deployment times, and the need for trained operators and CDL drivers.”
They’ve been fielding the “most flexible and capable mobile operations platform in the world” since 2014, and the start of 2021 sees the organization cater to the bigger is better mindset with the recent introduction of the new TCV-Max.
With Nomad having “Global Communication Solutions” (GCS) in their name, it’s obvious what these trucks (all of them look to be sourced off the Ford F-Series) are up to, and the TCV-Max now caters to those in need of “maximum workspace and off-pavement performance.”
The company promises its rugged mobile communications center is built on a platform that’s ready for just about anything. In order to achieve that, it’s available with very high ground clearance, lots of heavy-duty rolling gear, as well as flexible storage space.
By the way, the TCV-Max, which is built on a Double Cab chassis, can also be optioned with the company’s “fast-deploy Tactical Communications Trailer (TCT)” to provide even more communications solutions to defense agencies, public safety organizations, utility, telecom, and other companies.
Since 2014, the Tactical Command Vehicle (TCV) has challenged old ideas about what mobile command should look like. Today, this powerful platform goes next level. Meet the TCV-Max. https://t.co/WLivfhRy9l— Nomad GCS (@NomadGCS) February 1, 2021