The Fast Lane Checks Out the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Off-Road Truck

Revealed in September 2020, the Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package can be summed up as the level up from the FX4 Off-Road Package. The Fast Lane had a chance of experimenting the mid-size pickup off the beaten path, but until Ford lifts the embargo on that review, a walkaround and a test drive with Roman and Tommy Mica will have to make do.
Exclusive to the XLT or Lariat trim levels with the SuperCrew body style and four-wheel drive, the $4,290 go-anywhere package requires you to upgrade your equipment level. In other words, the price difference is actually $5,960 on the mid-level XLT and $6,295 in the case of the Lariat.
32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires open the list of changes from your average Ranger, along with 17-inch Magnetic wheels, Fox 2.0 monotube shocks with piggyback reservoirs, less stiff anti-roll bars, and an 0.8-inch suspension lift accomplished by the redesigned springs. New knuckles, hydraulic rebound stops, a frame-mounted steel bash plate, and undercarriage skid plates pretty much sum up the makeover.
Except that’s not all you’ll get for your hard-earned dollar bills. A six-switch auxiliary power bank is featured on the dash, along with Tremor stitching into the seatbacks, black accents, Miko suede inserts, and decals on both sides of the bed. If you want the world to know that your truck is the most off-road Ranger available in the United States of America, the Ford Motor Company is much obliged to charge extra for hood and bodyside graphics.
According to TFL, the payload rating is “awesome for an off-road truck” at 1,431 pounds (649 kilograms). What’s not awesome is the interior plastic on the lower side of the dashboard and door cards, which is appalling for a $48,000 pickup. On the upside, the Ranger does redeem itself with a more comfortable driving position than the Tacoma or Gladiator.
“The best part about this truck is,” of course, “the ride quality.” Tommy says that the Tremor “floats along like an old-school Raptor,” which is the highest praise this off-road package can receive in my honest opinion.
