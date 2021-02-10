Chevrolet Chevelle "Black Beauty" Looks Sinister in Quick Rendering

Let's ignore the final part of the title for a few moments and pretend this is an actual build, shall we? After all, the project might just make it into the real world, as the artist behind it and the garage who commissioned the work explain on social media.
Notice those two red letters on the grille of this 1971 model, where one might expect to see the "Chevelle" branding? Those are the initials of Quintin Brothers Auto and Performance, the Vermont-based shop considering of taking such a muscle car down the restomod route.
And the specialist has turned to the pixels of Abimelec Arellano, a digital artist who sometimes goes as far as building small universes revolving around American icons such as the Chevelle (as well as some beasts from other parts of the world), to visualize the proposal.
1971 was the final model year that saw a significant visual overhaul for the second-generation Chevelle, which reigned between 1968 and 1972.
And you can still see the '71 styling changes, such as the Power Beam single-unit headlights, the revised grille and bumper, as well as the rounded taillights, since this virtual build features sublte custom pieces. Then again, with LED light rings at both ends of the vehicle, old-school enthusiasts might not agree with the statement above.
The handling has been massaged, even though all we can see, at least for now, is the ride height drop and a set of RS5 wheels supplied by Forgeline - the Toyo rubber was the natural choice, especially given how popular these tires are among those who do the quarter-mile thing.
The black-on-black contrast, which sees a pair of generous satin stripes sitting on top of the uber-shiny attire, is a sight for sore eyes, while also having "badass" written all over it.
And while we can see some serious stopping hardware behind those wheels, it looks like the contents of the engine bay might still be the topic of debate - check out the description of the Insta post below.
