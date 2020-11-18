1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Has the Near-Perfect Camouflage for a Green Backdrop

If the lights had been a little bit off, and the foliage in the surrounding trees a different shade of green, we would have had the perfectly camouflaged Chevrolet Chevelle.
In case you were wondering what’s with all the Chevy talk here on autoevolution, that’s because we chose to dedicate November to the bowtie carmaker. That’s because one November 109 years ago, General Motors founder William Durant and Swiss-born driver Louis Chevrolet gave life to one of the most prolific car companies in the world.
And that means we’re not only talking about the cars currently being made by the company, but also the ones that were riding the high wave decades ago, but sank into oblivion since.
The Chevelle is part of this group. Made for just three generations between 1963 and 1977, it is currently enjoying a second life, without actually being alive, as collectors all across America are spending at times fortunes to get their hands on the right one.
The one you here is going under the hammer at the hands of Mecum at the end of the week, and we thought it’s worth at least a mention in our special coverage partly because of the way it looks.
Powered by a 454ci (7.4-liter) V8 tied to a 4-speed manual transmission, the Chevelle retains most of its original design, with no unnecessary adornments and embellishments. There are some mechanical upgrades, like a 12 bolt rear end, and some creature comforts, like the bucket seats and air conditioning, but that’s about it.
There is, however, one thing that really stands out visually, and that’s the paint scheme on the body: green on the lower part and white for the roof. Maybe it’s the car itself, or the surroundings where these photos were taken, or a combination of both, but this Chevelle sure is a visual treat.
