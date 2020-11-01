This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Comes with a Big Surprise on the Clock

5 Hummer EV Is All About Civilian Life Now, So the U.S. Army Got Its First GM ISV

The second-generation Chevelle was produced for only four model years between 1968 and 1982, and it was available in no less than eight body styles, namely 2-door hardtop, coupe, convertible, sedan, and coupe utility, and 4-door sedan, hardtop, and station wagon. 25 photos



The barn find that we have here is a living example of how beautiful the 1972 Chevelle is in nearly mint condition, as the car is an all-original model with surprisingly low mileage.



The owners, who are now selling the car as part of an online auction, claim the



Needless to say, there still are a bunch of things that need to be fixed on the body, such as a small chip on the driver door, but everything looks pretty good for a car this old.



Power on this Chevelle comes from a 307ci (5.0-liter) small-block unit that is paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, and the folks over at Rob’s Rodz & Kustoms, who are handling the sale online, claim everything is in working condition. The same inside, where the car is 100 percent complete.



The Chevelle has been in storage since 1997, they say, so it’s now up to you to take proper care of it.



As for the price, the Chevelle is available as part of the eBay auction that we told you about, and the highest bid at the time of writing is $17,400. There's one day left until the auction comes to an end, and you can secure the car right now in exchange for $22,500.

