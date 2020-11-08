Bugatti Has a Special $58 Cap You Could Wear Instead of a Helmet in the Bolide

1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Restomod Is So Awesome It Can Be a Desktop Wallpaper

It’s Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, so these days we’re trying to showcase the best work of the GM brand, and this includes not only cars that owners have left abandoned in the middle of nowhere and which are ready to get back on the road, but also fully restored examples that are worth using as desktop backgrounds. 10 photos



Because yes, this Chevelle restomod can be yours today at a price that few can actually afford, though a simple look at the pictures in the gallery here is living proof the car is totally worth it.



For example, the interior has been customized with red leather and grey ostrich inserts, while the air conditioning system is a modern unit installed by Vintage Air. The instrument panel has been upgraded with a Dakota Digital RTX gauge cluster, while the sound experience relies on a custom radio with Bluetooth connected to Pioneer speakers and a subwoofer.



The part that’s the most existing is the engine, which is a 6.2-liter GM LSA supercharged unit developing no more, no less than 600 horsepower. The engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.



The Chevrolet looks, feels, and drives just like a new car, and it’s no wonder given all of the above. Furthermore, the odometer indicates just 100 miles (160 km), so you’ll be one of the first out there to be able to drive it.



The Chevelle that we're highlighting today is a restomod built by Undercover Restorations, and it uses a custom Dark Silver metallic paint job done by Tim Ford. The restomod chassis comes from Street Rod Garage, according to the garage that's now trying to sell the Chevrolet online

